Updated April 12th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

IAF's Daring Night Rescue Mission Saves Army Jawan With Severed Hand

With only a narrow window for a successful surgery, the IAF sprang to action and successfully moved the injured jawan to the R&R hospital in Delhi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Timely rescue operation saves Jawan's life
Timely rescue operation saves Jawan's life | Image:X
Ladakh: In a brave rescue operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday responded timely to an emergency call to airlift an Indian Army personnel, who had lost his hand while operating machine at a unit in Ladakh. With only a narrow window for a successful surgery, the IAF sprang to action and successfully moved the injured jawan to the R&R hospital in Delhi. During the mission, the IAF's rescue operation during the darkest hours came to the fore.  

Taking to X, IAF, wAn #IndianArmy personnel severed his hand while operating a machine, at a unit located in the forward area. Given a window of 6 to 8 hrs for emergency surgery to save his appendage, an IAF C-130J aircraft was launched within an hour to move the Jawan for surgery at the R & R hospital in Delhi. The injured personnel received medical attention promptly due to the dark night airlift on NVGs from Ladakh sector by #IAF. A dedicated team of medical personnel carried out a successful surgery and the jawan is now on his path to recovery

Published April 12th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

