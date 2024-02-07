Governor HE Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, along with State Defence Minister Ajay Bhatt during the Ammo deal signing ceremony. | Image: X @IndiaMunitions

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence reportedly signed a $225 million deal with Nadrah Company on Tuesday for supplying artillery ammo to Saudi Arabia. The event was attended by HE Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, Governor of the General Authority of Military Industries, KSA, and Ajay Bhatt, State Defence Minister.

This deal is among the biggest Indian Defence export orders and follows a recent series of bilateral military exercises between both countries. These exercises include ‘Sada Tanseeq’ with Army's Infantry and ‘Desert Cyclone’ with Special Forces of both nations.

Additionally, Munition India is developing India's first 155 smart ammunition in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M). Munitions India Limited, is among India's defence public sector enterprise. The ammunition in development is similar to the US M982 Excalibur, which India also uses in its M777 UltraLight howitzer.