Dharma Guardian 2024: The fifth edition of the joint military exercise called 'Dharma Guardian' between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self Defence Force has begun at the Mahajan field firing range in Rajasthan, as per the Defence Ministry. This exercise, which runs from February 25 to March 9, is held annually, alternating between India and Japan. Each side has sent a group of 40 personnel. The Japanese contingent comprises soldiers from the 34th Infantry Regiment, while the Indian Army contingent is represented by a battalion from the Rajputana Rifles.

The official statement from the MoD about the purpose of the exercise read, "The aim of the exercise is to foster military cooperation and enhance combined capabilities to execute joint operations in semi-urban environments under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.” Further, joint drills have been devised with a focus on enhancing physical fitness, joint planning, tactical drills, and basic special arms skills.

Tactical Drills with Display of India’s Growing Industrial Capabilities in Defence

Tactical drills during the exercise will include setting up temporary operating bases, establishing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance grids, creating mobile vehicle check posts, conducting cordon and search operations in hostile villages, heliborne operations, and house intervention drills. Additionally, MoD added that there will be a display of weapons and equipment showcasing India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and its growing defence industrial capability.

GOC of Japan’s Eastern Army to Visit on March 3

Lieutenant General Togashi Yuichi, Commanding General of the Eastern Army, Japan Ground Self Defence Force, is scheduled to visit India during the exercise. On March 3, during his visit, Yuichi will visit the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges to observe combat shooting demonstrations, special heliborne operations, and house intervention drills.

The 'Dharma Guardian' exercise, like the plethora of bilateral exercises that India conducts with other countries, is to allow both sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for conducting tactical operations. It will also promote interoperability, camaraderie, and mutual understanding among the troops; in doing so, it will increase defence cooperation and bilateral relations between India and Japan, the MoD’s statement added.