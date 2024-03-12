Updated March 12th, 2024 at 14:15 IST
India's Defence Might on Display As PM Attends Exercise 'Bharat Shakti' At Pokhran
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan on Tuesday and witnessed the ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise.
Pokhran: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan on Tuesday and witnessed the ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise that demonstrated the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services
All three services of the Indian Defence- Indian Army, Navy and Indian Air Force- participated in the exercise, showcasing the indigenous capability and the ability to undertake conflicts in the face of global upheavals.
The integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise was held for about 50 minutes.
LCA Tejas, ALH Mk-IV, LCH Prachand, mobile anti-drone system, BMP-II and its variants, NAMICA (Nag Missile Carrier), T90 tanks, Dhanush, K9 Vajra and Pinaka rockets are among the platforms that led the demonstration at Pokhran, about 100 km from Jaisalmer city.
The first-of-its-kind exercise on such a scale is "not tailored towards any direction (northern or western border) or any adversaries", sources in the defence establishment said.
The exercise at Pokhran in the Jaisalmer district also showcased systems and platforms integrated with the use of artificial intelligence (AI).
Published March 12th, 2024 at 14:12 IST
