Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a landmark feat, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully carried out trials of the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) anti-submarine missile system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Balasore, Odisha.

A next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system, SMART has been designed and developed to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedo.

Advertisement

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO and the industry partners on the successful flight-test of SMART.

“The development of the system will further enhance the strength of our Navy,” he said. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat lauded the synergistic efforts of the entire SMART team and urged it to continue on the path of excellence," he said.

Advertisement

#BREAKING | DRDO successfully tests new missile: Anti-submarine missile system tested



Torpedo missile system successfully tested off the coast of Balasore, missile system being developed for India



Tune in here for more: https://t.co/6Xgvs8HmFk#DRDO #Antisubmarinemissile… pic.twitter.com/E3BwUOZB2Z — Republic (@republic)

The flight-test of anti-submarine missile system was conducted to validate several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control. It was launched using a ground mobile launched, said the defence officials.

Advertisement

Visuals from the launch of anti-submarine missile | Image: DRDO

SMART comes equipped with canister system, used for transportation, storage and launching of missiles and consists of several advanced sub-systems, namely two-stage solid propulsion system, electromechanical actuator system and precision inertial navigation system, among others.

The SMART anti-submarine missile system carries advanced light-weight torpedo as payload to combat marine challenges along with parachute-based release system.

Advertisement



