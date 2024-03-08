×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

IAF's Newest Airbus C-295 MW Aircraft Makes Maiden Landing at Agatti Airport, Lakshadweep

The Indian Air Force's Airbus C-295 completed its maiden landing at Agatti airport, Lakshadweep, marking a ‘milestone in national aerial capabilities’.

Indian Air Force C-295 Medium Weight Tactical Transport aircraft
Agatti: The newest addition to the Indian Air Force’s transport fleet, the Airbus C-295 medium weight tactical transport aircraft, part of a training mission, made its maiden landing at Agatti airport, lakshadweep. The IAF confirmed the success on Friday. 

First Visuals of C-295 MW on Agatti's Tarmac in Lakswadeep 

The official statement also said, "Landing at the remote location after taking off from the hinterlands, this marks a significant milestone in enhancing our nation's aerial capabilities.”

