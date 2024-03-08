Updated March 8th, 2024 at 10:26 IST
IAF's Newest Airbus C-295 MW Aircraft Makes Maiden Landing at Agatti Airport, Lakshadweep
The Indian Air Force's Airbus C-295 completed its maiden landing at Agatti airport, Lakshadweep, marking a ‘milestone in national aerial capabilities’.
Indian Air Force C-295 Medium Weight Tactical Transport aircraft | Image:IAF
Agatti: The newest addition to the Indian Air Force’s transport fleet, the Airbus C-295 medium weight tactical transport aircraft, part of a training mission, made its maiden landing at Agatti airport, lakshadweep. The IAF confirmed the success on Friday.
First Visuals of C-295 MW on Agatti's Tarmac in Lakswadeep
The official statement also said, "Landing at the remote location after taking off from the hinterlands, this marks a significant milestone in enhancing our nation's aerial capabilities.”
Published March 8th, 2024 at 10:26 IST
