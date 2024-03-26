×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Indian Air Force's Gagan Shakti Exercise to be Held From April 1-10

During the exercise, fighter jets and helicopters will take off from across the country to engage 'pseudo' targets at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Gagan Shakti exercise is carried out every five years.
The Gagan Shakti exercise is carried out every five years. | Image:Indian Air Force
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to hold its 10-day log mega exercise labelled ‘Gagan Shakti’ starting from April 1, sources said on Tuesday. The mega exercise is held every five years. During Gagan Shakti, fighter jets and helicopters will take off from different parts of the country in order to engage ‘pseudo’ targets at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. Quoting defence establishment sources, a report by PTI said that the Army would also be involved in the exercise by providing logistical support to the IAF. 

The exercise "encompassing both the western and northern fronts" is scheduled to be conducted from April 1-10, they said, The Army has facilitated a "comprehensive pan-India move of approximately 10,000 IAF personnel" and ammunition to validate the Operational Rail Mobilisation Plan (ORMP) aspects of the IAF, the sources said.

"This involved formulation and facilitation of rail move plan from various clusters pan-India for onward and return journey as per an operational plan," the source added.

Various passenger trains — time-tabled and with all amenities, including, meals and bedding — have been provided by the Army at Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi and Kanpur.

They will move to various destinations across the length and breadth of the country within a span of three days with effect from March 25, they said.

These passenger trains have been named 'Sanyukta Express' trains to denote the inter-service camaraderie. Their return journeys have been planned in April, the sources in the defence establishment said.

Liaison and movement support is being ensured through Movement Control Organisations (MCOs) of the Indian Army. The MCOs en route have been tasked to monitor movement in coordination with "a control cell" established at the Army Headquarters, as is to be carried out during operations, the sources added.

Two ammunition trains are also being placed to supply ammunition from depots to the exercise areas. Various other movements of smaller strength of troops have been facilitated through the placement or attachment of railway coaches with express trains, they said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

