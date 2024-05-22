Army Aviation Corps Welcomes 42 New Combat Aviators and RPAS Operators

Advertisement

Nashik: The Army Aviation Training School (CATS) hosted the "Combined Passing Out Parade" for all student officers who attended various Aviation and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) courses. This grand ceremony marked a significant milestone in the careers of these officers as they received their wings and badges after successfully completing rigorous training programs.

Lt Gen AK Suri, Director General and Colonel Commandant #ArmyAviation awarded 'Aviation Wings' to 23 Officers of Army Aviation, including one Woman Officer, on… pic.twitter.com/FDVkWBMQpp — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi)

Presided over by Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Suri, Director General and Colonel Commandant of the Army Aviation Corps, the parade saw all student officers who completed their courses march together. They were ceremoniously awarded their wings and badges. Trophies were also presented to those who excelled in various disciplines, recognizing their exceptional achievements.

Formation and Role of the Army Aviation Corps

The Army Aviation Corps (AAC), the youngest arm of the Indian Army, was formally designated on November 1, 1986. AAC units, referred to as Squadrons, generally consist of two Flights. Reconnaissance (Recce) and Observation (R & O) Flights might either be part of these squadrons or operate independently, with independent units designated by an (I) in their name.

A total of 42 officers, including one woman officer, graduated as combat aviators and RPAS crew members in the recently held ceremony. These officers underwent extensive flying and ground training using the latest training aids, such as simulators. Lieutenant General Suri commended the graduates for their dedication and hard work, highlighting the critical role of AAC as a force multiplier and key combat enabler for the Indian Army.

Historical Context and Development

The idea of a corps for Army Aviation dates back to 1963 when General Jayanto Nath Chaudhuri, then Army Chief, advocated for a separate air wing to enhance the army's firepower and mobility. Notably, No.1 (I) Air OP Flight played a significant role in the Rann of Kutch operations in April 1965, supporting the 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade and directing artillery fire effectively.

Initially, AAC pilots were trained in Britain at the No. 43 Operational Training Unit (OTU). Post-independence, training shifted to the Indian Air Force's No. 2 Elementary Flying Training School in Jodhpur, with gunnery training at Deolali. The establishment of CATS in Nashik Road on September 1, 2003, marked a significant milestone. The installation of a Cheetah helicopter simulator in 2006 further enhanced training, reducing costs and risks.

The AAC performs various roles, including combat search and rescue (CSAR), artillery lift, combat transportation, logistics relief, military prisoner transportation, and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC). During wartime and natural disasters, these operations are crucial. The AAC's contributions have significantly enhanced the Indian Army's capabilities in remote and inaccessible areas.