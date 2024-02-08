Indian Army's new improved Pinaka on a new TEL | Image: X

Advertisement

Mumbai: Army’s School of Artillery in Deolali hosted the annual 'Exercise Topchi,' a demonstration and training event by the Indian Army on Sunday.

Led by Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer, the event showcased the coordinated use of firepower and surveillance tools like guns, mortars, rockets, drones, and aviation assets.

Advertisement

In line with the AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiative, the exhibition featured domestically produced artillery equipment such as K-9 Vajra, SP gun system, Dhanush, 105 mm Indian field gun (IFG)/ light field gun (LFG) systems, and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers.

Visuals from Excercise ‘Topchi’

Exercise TOPCHI, an annual firepower demonstration by #RegimentofArtillery, showcased indigenously developed Surveillance & Weapon System at #SchoolofArtillery. Student officers from Defense colleges, Nepal Army & serving officers attended#OnPathToTransformation#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/CFhWFaKvRT — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) January 14, 2024

The exercise, as per reports, illustrated the determination of the gunners and the proficiency of the artillery regiment. Attendees included student officers from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Defence Services Technical Staff Course, Pune, Nepal Army Command & Staff College, along with serving officers of the Indian Army and civil administration.