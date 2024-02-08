Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

Army's Exercise 'Topchi' Showcases AtmaNirbhar Bharat's Artillery Power

Indian Army's 'Exercise Topchi' highlighted the nation's artillery might with Made-In-India equipment.

Digital Desk
Indian Army's new improved Pinaka on a new TEL
Indian Army's new improved Pinaka on a new TEL | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: Army’s School of Artillery in Deolali hosted the annual 'Exercise Topchi,' a demonstration and training event by the Indian Army on Sunday.

Led by Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer, the event showcased the coordinated use of firepower and surveillance tools like guns, mortars, rockets, drones, and aviation assets. 

In line with the AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiative, the exhibition featured domestically produced artillery equipment such as K-9 Vajra, SP gun system, Dhanush, 105 mm Indian field gun (IFG)/ light field gun (LFG) systems, and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers.

Visuals from Excercise ‘Topchi’

The exercise, as per reports, illustrated the determination of the gunners and the proficiency of the artillery regiment. Attendees included student officers from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Defence Services Technical Staff Course, Pune, Nepal Army Command & Staff College, along with serving officers of the Indian Army and civil administration.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

