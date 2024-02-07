English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

BSF Launches Operation Sard Hawa, Declares 15-Day Alert Along India-Pakistan Border Ahead of R-Day

BSF initiated 'Op Sard Hawa' for a 15-day alert on the India-Pakistan border ahead of Republic Day, covering Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Digital Desk
BSF
BSF initiates operation Sard Hawa along IB, ahead of Republic day | Image:BSF
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: In preparation for this year's Republic Day, the Border Security Forces (BSF) have initiated a 15-day special alert along the India-Pakistan border, known as 'Operation Sard Hawa,' according to recent media reports. This alert covers the borders of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, with a focus on enhancing surveillance. 

Similar efforts were undertaken last year, specifically along the Pakistan border in Rajasthan, where ‘Operation Sard Hawa’ aimed to increase vigilance from January 23 to 28.

Need for Early ‘Sard Hawa’

Arun Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General of the BSF, North Zone, last year underlined the importance of this operation during winter due to fog and haze, posing challenges for border security. Singh stated that the force remains on ‘high alert’ to address potential infiltration and other illicit activities from across the border. The operation is scheduled to take place from January 23 to 28, during which security measures will be intensified along the border. Personnel and officers from the headquarters will be stationed on the border, monitoring the situation around the clock. 

The BSF conducts ‘Operation Garam Hawa’ in summer and ‘Operation Sard Hawa’ in winter annually, adapting to seasonal challenges.

(With Agency Inputs)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

