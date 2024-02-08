The Border Security Force to equip its personnel with the Trichy Assault Rifle. | Image: BSF India

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) is gearing up to equip its personnel with the Trichy Assault Rifle (TAR), an indigenously developed firearm, according to an official statement. The procurement is set at a limited quantity, with the BSF acquiring 125 rifles along with bayonets and other accessory items.

TAR: Firepower Tailored for Specialised Needs of Paramilitary

The primary objective behind this move is to set an example for other wings of the Armed Forces and Paramilitary, encouraging them to follow suit and procure more indigenous arms. The initiative aims to strengthen India's self-sufficiency in defence capabilities.

“Ordnance Factory, Trichirappallin developed and manufactured TAR Down folding butt version to meet the customer requirement as some of the CAPF units, State Police and RPF required the Down folding butt version for quick and easy movement of personnel in guard and patrolling duty”, said Officials in a prior statement.

Trichy Assault Rifle: Counter-Terror Operations with Cutting-Edge Firepower

The TAR, chambered in 7.62x39mm, has a lightweight modular design, making it well-suited for counter-insurgency and counter-terror operations.

Its gas-operated mechanism, machined mono-block receiver body, and fibre-reinforced polymer magazine with steel inserts contribute to its effectiveness in the field.

The rifle operates in both single-shot and burst modes, with the latter capable of destroying targets at a range of up to 500m. The TAR's overall destructive range extends to 1350m.

A customised version featuring a single-round firing mode is designed specifically for police forces engaged in patrolling duties within urban areas. The TAR-Down folding butt has an overall length of 900mm in the butt-open condition and 650mm in the butt-folding condition.

The rifle's versatility is further increased with the option to fit a 40x46mm UBGL GP-25, GP-30, and M6, catering to various operational requirements. Additionally, the inclusion of Tritium-filled sources for night firing and a Picatinny rail for mounting optical sights underlines the rifle’s adaptability to diverse scenarios.

Paramilitary and Police Forces with Trichy Assault Rifle (TAR) in Active Service

In 2020, the Ordnance Factory of Tiruchirappalli (OFT) delivered the initial batch of 500 Trichy Assault Rifles (TAR) to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), fulfilling a total order of 6,167 assault rifles.

The procurement followed rigorous field trials, including evaluation sessions at the CRPF Academy in Kadarpur, Haryana, in November 2017. Testing focused on the TAR's functionality, accuracy, and reliability, with 15,000 rounds fired without a single stoppage, affirming the weapon's dependability.

OFT has further supplied over 10,000 rifles to Chhattisgarh police and various central armed reserve police forces, including the ITBP, BSF, and CISF. Shirish Khare, OFT's General Manager had proudly acclaimed the Trichy Assault Rifle as their most significant success in the past 12-13 years of weapons development.

With a focus on promoting indigenous weaponry, the adoption of the TAR by the BSF signifies an important step in fortifying the nation's Paramilitary security apparatus. This move aligns with broader initiatives to reduce dependence on foreign arms, fostering self-sufficiency in defence production.