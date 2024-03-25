×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

Festive Fervour Across India: BSF Personnel Celebrate Holi at Border Outposts

The Border Security Force personnel on Monday celebrated Holi at BSF headquarters across the country

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
The Border Security Force personnel on Monday celebrated Holi at BSF headquarters across the country
The Border Security Force personnel on Monday celebrated Holi at BSF headquarters across the country | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
BSF personnel were seen playing Holi in Khasa, Punjab. The Khasa campus was drenched in colours and the BSF personnel were seen singing and dancing with their acquaintances.

BSF personnel were seen playing Holi in Khasa, Punjab. The Khasa campus was drenched in colours and the BSF personnel were seen singing and dancing with their acquaintances.

"Today, all units of Amrtisar are here and we are joyfully celebrating Holi. All of us jawans have gathered here to celebrate the festival today," said one of the officials.

In another event, the Border Security Force Jawans along with its Women's Wing, celebrated Holi at the International Border. The civilians also joined the celebration.

The Border Security force also organized a vibrant Holi Mela in Srinagar on Sunday. Decorated with colors, traditional music, and dance, the event created a joyful atmosphere for the BSF personnel.

Talking to ANI, a BSF woman personnel said, "We have come together here to celebrate Holi. We are away from home but still, this is like our own family only and we love celebrating Holi like this. But just because we are celebrating here that doesn't mean we are neglecting our duty."

Earlier, on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated the festival of colours with soldiers in Leh.

Speaking to jawans and other senior defence personnel on the occasion, the Raksha Mantri said, "If Delhi is our national capital, Ladakh is a capital of bravery and valour. Visiting you all to celebrate Holi makes this one of the happiest moments for me. Siachen is no ordinary land. It is an unshakeable symbol of India's sovereignty and determination. It represents our national determination," he said.

"I have said it many times before and will say it again: it is our duty to take care of you, your children, your parents...your family. We are always ready for that. I do not need to tell you here that with the same diligence with which you are working for this country by dedicating your body and mind, our government is also working for the betterment of our armed forces," Rajnath added. 

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh extended wishes to fellow countrymen.

"Best wishes to all of you on the festival of Holi. May this festival of colors infuse joy, enthusiasm and new energy into your life. Happy Holi!," the Defence Minister posted on X.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the country's citizens on the eve of Holi on Sunday. 

"Many happy Holi wishes to all my family members in the country. May this traditional festival decorated with colors of affection and harmony bring new energy and new enthusiasm in the lives of all of you," Prime Minister Modi wrote in a post on X.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

