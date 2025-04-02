France Pushes EU to boost missile, ammo production; Warns of Strategic Dependence on External Powers

The Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) has already increased the EU’s shell output from 230,000 to 2 million rounds per year. | Image: AP

Paris, France - France is making a hard push for Europe to ramp up ammunition and missile production, pressing for a fresh EU initiative that could be fast-tracked at this week’s defence ministers' meet in Warsaw. French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu wants the bloc to move beyond broad commitments and act quickly to strengthen its defence industry as war rages in Ukraine and global tensions rise. Lecornu is also urging Brussels to speed up funding for IRIS2, the EU’s sovereign satellite project, warning that delays are undercutting Europe’s strategic autonomy.

The April 2-3 meeting will see EU ministers discussing a defence white paper, new military financing mechanisms, and continued support for Ukraine. But for Lecornu, the priority is to stop what he calls endless political posturing. “We have to stop with the big speeches, we have to stop with the packages of billions where we don’t always know exactly how it works,” he said. “We need things that are sometimes perhaps more modest, but very effective.”

Ammo Production to Expand—Missiles on the Table

The Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) has already funnelled €500 million ($540 million) into boosting shell manufacturing, pushing the EU’s projected annual output to 2 million rounds this year—a massive jump from the 230,000 shells per year in early 2023. Now, France wants a follow-up program that would also cover more complex munitions, including guided missiles.

A member of a radiation team holds a 30mm armor-piercing shell containing depleted uranium, used by NATO during air strikes on Bosnia in 1995. | AP

One idea Lecornu floated is for missile manufacturer MBDA to set up licensed production sites across multiple EU countries, with Brussels offering additional financing. “That’s how you build resilience,” he argued, pointing out that Europe’s dependency on external suppliers needs to end.

Europe’s Satellite Security Plan Running Late

Beyond munitions, France is leading the charge to accelerate the deployment of IRIS2, the EU’s planned satellite constellation meant to secure Europe’s military and civilian communications. Initially set for completion by 2027, the program has now been pushed to the early 2030s, a timeline Lecornu called unacceptable.

The IRIS2 project is run by SES, Eutelsat, and Hispasat, but Lecornu made it clear that funding gaps and bureaucratic sluggishness are holding things up. “It’s an issue on which the commission is obviously eagerly awaited and on which we’d like to help,” he said. “It’s about money because it’s about speeding up, and money means speeding up. It may also be about simplifying the organization, the very governance of IRIS2.”

He also didn’t hold back on what’s at stake: Europe either gets IRIS2 up and running or remains dependent on Elon Musk’s Starlink. “We don’t have a solution, we don’t have a plan B, it’s either that or Starlink,” Lecornu admitted, making it clear that relying on an American private company for secure communications isn’t an option.

Denmark Ramps Up Missile Defense, Looks to France

Meanwhile, Denmark has formally signed a deal to buy France’s Mistral short-range air-defence missiles, with Copenhagen now eyeing more defence deals with French firms. Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, who met Lecornu in Paris, said his government wants to deepen military ties with France.

An MBDA Mistral missile is test-fired at a remote-controlled small boat in late 2018

Denmark has significantly boosted its defence budget, adding 50 billion kroner ($7.2 billion) over the next two years, which will push spending to over 3% of GDP by 2025-26. One of its top priorities is restoring its air defence capabilities, which were scrapped in 2005 when Denmark retired its Hawk missile systems.

Denmark is currently weighing France’s SAMP/T and the U.S. Patriot missile system for high-end air defence, while MBDA’s VL MICA, Kongsberg’s NASAMS, Diehl Defence’s IRIS-T SLM, and the U.S. IFPC are competing for the shorter-range segment. Poulsen said a final decision would come before summer.

If Denmark selects SAMP/T, it would be the first EU country outside France and Italy to deploy the system. Ukraine currently operates a donated SAMP/T battery to defend Kyiv, and Singapore has been the only export customer so far.

U.S. Military Presence in Greenland: Denmark Open to Talks

Poulsen confirmed that Denmark remains open to discussions on expanding U.S. military activities in Greenland but within the framework of the existing 1951 defence agreement. “So if the U.S. would like to have more bases in Greenland, it is possible for them to raise that question to the Danish government,” he said. “And will they be doing that? We’ll be willing to discuss that.”

With the Warsaw meeting underway, France is putting pressure on EU leaders to act fast—on ammunition, on missiles, and on securing Europe’s place in military technology. Denmark is reinforcing its defences, the U.S. is watching Greenland, and Europe’s next moves could define its military posture for the next decade.