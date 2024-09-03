sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:31 IST, September 3rd 2024

Fresh Wave of Terror in Manipur as Suspected Kuki Insurgents Unleash Drone Warfare on Civilians

In an unprecedented escalation of violence, alleged Kuki militants in Manipur have used high-tech drones to launch mortar bombs and RPG shells at civilians.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Manipur Drone
The use of 3D-printed ammunition alongside modified drones suggests significant external expertise and resources. | Image: Republic
20:20 IST, September 3rd 2024