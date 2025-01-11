HAL to Decide Fate of Grounded ALH Dhruv Fleet After Porbandar Crash Investigation

New Delhi, India - The recent crash of an Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv during a routine training sortie in Porbandar has led Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to ground all 330 helicopters in the fleet. The tragic accident claimed the lives of three personnel, prompting a thorough investigation into the cause. HAL is expected to make a decision on Saturday regarding the resumption of operations for the indigenous chopper fleet, based on the findings of ongoing analyses.

The wreckage of the ill-fated helicopter is being meticulously examined by HAL’s investigative teams. Defence sources disclosed that the flight data recorder has been recovered and is undergoing extensive analysis to determine the root cause of the incident. HAL is also reviewing past maintenance protocols and exploring potential vulnerabilities in the fleet’s design and components.

An external review by a Netherlands-based certification agency affirmed the soundness of the ALH Dhruv’s design. Despite this clearance, HAL has taken additional steps to ensure the fleet’s airworthiness, forming a committee headed by retired Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, former chief of the Indian Air Force Maintenance Command.

Maintenance Enhancements and Upgrades

The HAL committee has proposed several improvements to enhance the maintenance practices for ALH Dhruvs, especially those operated by the Indian Coast Guard. These recommendations are currently being implemented, according to HAL officials.

To address previous vulnerabilities, HAL has made critical upgrades to the helicopters, including:

Control Rods Replacement : The control rods, identified as a potential weak point, have been replaced with steel rods to bolster reliability.

: The control rods, identified as a potential weak point, have been replaced with steel rods to bolster reliability. Engine Component Overhaul : After identifying issues in specific engine components, all engines of the affected batch were recalled for replacements.

: After identifying issues in specific engine components, all engines of the affected batch were recalled for replacements. Engine Reviews: The Shakti engines, co-manufactured with French partner Safran, have undergone thorough reviews and necessary upgrades to ensure reliability.

HAL has also signed a five-year performance-based logistics agreement with the Indian Coast Guard, ensuring long-term maintenance support for the fleet.

Grounding of Fleet and Operational Implications

The decision to ground the entire ALH Dhruv fleet underscores HAL’s commitment to safety. However, the suspension of operations has operational implications for India’s armed forces and other agencies reliant on these versatile helicopters for reconnaissance, search-and-rescue missions, and transport.

As HAL prepares to announce its findings and decide the fleet’s future, the focus remains on ensuring that all possible safety enhancements are implemented before operations resume.

The ALH Dhruv, a flagship indigenous program, has served as a vital asset for the Indian armed forces and Coast Guard. Despite past issues, the helicopter has been pivotal in bolstering India’s self-reliance in defence aviation.

The crash investigation and subsequent decisions will likely set a precedent for the stringent evaluation of indigenous defence platforms. HAL’s proactive approach to addressing vulnerabilities, collaborating with international partners, and implementing advanced maintenance protocols reflects its commitment to operational safety and reliability.