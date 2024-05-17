Advertisement

New Delhi: Marking a significant milestone for India's defence capabilities, the first LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft is poised to be delivered to the Indian Air Force (IAF) by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by July this year. Originally slated for delivery in the February-March timeframe, a minor delay occurred due to technical reasons, according to defence officials.

The development comes after the Indian Air Force and HAL conducted a recent review of the LCA fighter project, culminating in the expectation of the aircraft's delivery to the force by July. HAL conducted the maiden flight of the fighter last month, and ongoing integration trials are set to be completed in the coming weeks before the aircraft is handed over to the IAF.

Significance of Indigenous Fighter Aircraft

The induction of the indigenous LCA Mark 1A fighter into the Indian Air Force represents a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in the military sector. The project, conceptualized after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, underscores India's commitment to bolstering its indigenous defence capabilities.

With one order worth Rs 48,000 crore already placed for 83 planes, and another expected order worth Rs 65,000 crore for 97 planes by the end of the financial year, the LCA Mark 1A project marks a substantial investment in indigenous military hardware. The Defence Ministry's issuance of a tender to HAL for the purchase of 97 made-in-India fighter jets represents the largest order ever placed by the Indian government for indigenous military equipment.

Boosting Indigenization Efforts

The LCA Mark 1A program aims to replace the Indian Air Force's ageing fleet of MiG-21s, MiG-23s, and MiG-27s, aligning with broader efforts to modernize and indigenize India's defence capabilities. Supported by both the Defence Ministry and Air Headquarters, the indigenous fighter aircraft program is expected to create significant business opportunities for small and medium enterprises engaged in the defence sector across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advocacy for the revival of HAL and his active support for indigenous defence production have been pivotal in driving the LCA Mark 1A project forward. His symbolic sortie in the trainer variant of the indigenous fighter underscored the government's commitment to promoting indigenous defence manufacturing. The announcement of plans to acquire 97 more LCA Mark 1A fighter jets were first made by Indian Air Force chief VR Chaudhari on foreign soil, signalling India's commitment to bolstering its indigenous defence capabilities on the global stage.