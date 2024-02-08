Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

How the latest Akash NG missile test validates a comprehensive indigenous weapon system

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation recently achieved a significant milestone with the successful test launch of the Akash NG missile.

Yuvraj Tyagi
Akash Missile
The test validated the missile's capabilities in detecting, tracking, intercepting, and destroying a high-speed, low-altitude target | Image:PIB
Kalam Island: 12th January marked a pivotal moment as India's Akash NG missile demonstrated flawless capabilities, showcasing an indigenous leap in air defence technology. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully launched the Akash NG missile from its mobile launcher on Kalam Island. The test, validating the missile's ability to detect, track, intercept, and destroy a high-speed, low-altitude target, opens the path for user trials and eventual induction into the Indian armed forces. 

The test affirmed the complete weapon system's functionality, including the missile, indigenously developed Radio Frequency Seeker, Launcher, Multi-Function Radar, and Command, Control & Communication system. This achievement marks a substantial stride in India's pursuit of advanced mobile air defence capabilities, capable of securing a radius of around 50 kilometres. 

Strategic deterrence along borders 

The Akash NG's success adds a potent deterrent against potential threats along India's eastern, western, and northern borders. With the integration of mobile Akash NG regiments into the air defence network, India gains the ability to respond swiftly to airborne and missile threats, reinforcing the nation's commitment to peace through strength. 

The test validated the missile's capabilities in detecting, tracking, intercepting, and destroying a high-speed, low-altitude target. | Credit- PIB

The Akash-NG's fully indigenous nature represents a significant milestone, showcasing India's commitment to self-reliance in critical defence sectors. This success, coupled with achievements like the Rudram missile and Uttam radar, signals a move towards reducing import dependency and fostering a robust indigenous defence ecosystem. 

The success owes much to India's growing micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) ecosystem. These entities, adept at manufacturing essential components for DRDO, have played a crucial role in fostering a self-sufficient ecosystem. From transistors to specialized machining of alloys, the MSMEs contribute significantly to India's defence capabilities. 

A technological leap with dual pulse motor 

A distinctive feature of the Akash NG is its dual pulse motor, a novel engine allowing the missile to vary its speed and conserve fuel for a final burst towards the threat. This innovation marks a significant departure from conventional missiles, offering enhanced adaptability against evasive targets, particularly in blue and shallow waters.

From a policy perspective, the successful test underscores the collaborative efforts between the Indian government, DRDO, and the private sector. This joint venture highlights the potential for crafting advanced weapon systems through dedicated research and development, focused funding, and strategic partnerships. 

As the Akash NG progresses towards mass production, maintaining a commitment to indigenous manufacturing becomes paramount. The entity awarded the contract must prioritize sourcing components locally to ensure sustained growth for indigenous MSME manufacturers, preventing import dependency in the future. 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

