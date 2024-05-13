Human Intelligence Gap Empowers Terrorists to Thrive in Pir Panjals, Complicate Anti-Terror Ops

Advertisement

Kashmir: In the aftermath of a recent attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) vehicle, it has been confirmed that the perpetrators are members of a terrorist group that has been operating in the region for over a year. Nestled deep within the dense jungles and rugged terrain, these terrorists have established elusive hideouts, making them difficult to apprehend. Recently, the Indian Security forces engaged in a tense firefight with terrorists in the rugged terrain of Poonch’s Sanai Top area, Kashmir.

The recent skirmish occured on May 10. As per sources in the military establishment, the same group of terrorists which ambushed the IAF convoy in Shashithar on May 4 is evading the forces and engaged the joint team of 37th Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and J&K Police SOG. The remote hamlets of Pir Panjals have become a breeding ground for terrorist activities due to the thin Army deployments in the area. With a limited military presence, locals are vulnerable to the influence of terrorists, leading to a favourable environment for terrorist operations. The lack of robust intelligence further complicates efforts to root out terrorist elements from the region.

Advertisement

Challenges in Intelligence Gathering

Despite relentless efforts by security agencies, terrorists continue to evade capture, primarily due to the lack of actionable intelligence. The absence of significant signals intelligence (SIGINT) has hindered efforts to monitor terrorist communications effectively. Additionally, terrorists' adeptness at avoiding conventional communication channels, such as popular social media apps, poses a significant challenge to intelligence gathering.

Advertisement

The Indian security forces recently released photos identifying the terrorists as members of various terror outfits, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), heightening concerns over the nexus of terror operating in the Rajouri-Poonch belt. Among the identified terrorists are Illiyas Fauji alias Fauji, a former Pakistan SSG commando, Abu Hamza, a notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander, and Hadoon/Hadun, affiliated with the PAFF.

Notably, Human intelligence (HUMINT) plays a crucial role in gaining insights and staying ahead of terrorist activities. However, the scarcity of reliable informants and local intelligence sources has hampered efforts to gather actionable intelligence. Without adequate HUMINT, security forces face an uphill battle in identifying and neutralizing terrorist threats effectively.

Advertisement

Impact on Counterinsurgency Operations

The operational challenges and force vacuum in the counterinsurgency grid have emboldened terrorist groups, allowing them to exploit vulnerabilities and evade capture. The mobilization of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in Operation Snow Leopard aims to address security concerns in the region. However, the stretched resources and limited capabilities of paramilitary and police units pose significant limitations in combating terrorists entrenched in remote and hostile terrain.

Advertisement

To effectively combat insurgency in the region, there is an urgent need to bolster intelligence-gathering capabilities, particularly in remote and inaccessible areas. Strengthening human intelligence networks and enhancing collaboration between security agencies are essential steps in addressing the operational challenges posed by terrorist groups. Additionally, efforts to increase military presence in vulnerable areas must be balanced with strategic considerations to prevent overextension and resource depletion.