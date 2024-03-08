×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

IAF guarding skies, making paramount contribution to space programme: Murmu

"It is a matter of joy that the IAF is not only guarding our skies but also making a paramount contribution to India's space programme," the President said

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu | Image:@rashtrapatibhvn
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ghaziabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the Indian Air Force's contribution to the nation's service is etched in "golden letters" and it is not only guarding the skies but also making a paramount contribution to the country's space programme.

In her address at a ceremony held at the Hindan Air Force Station to award President's Standard and Colours to four units of the IAF, Murmu said she believed that more and more women will sign up for the force and serve the nation. She also extended her wishes to women on International Women's Day. The IAF's contribution to the nation's service is etched in golden letters, she said. "It is a matter of joy that the IAF is not only guarding our skies but also making a paramount contribution to India's space programme," the President said.

Besides guarding land, sea and air, today it's also essential to protect cyberspace and labs, Murmu said. In her address after the ceremony, the President said she was pleased to know that the IAF has been adopting modern technologies in the last few years

Published March 8th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

