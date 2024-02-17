English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

IAF Kicks Off Ex-Vayu Shakti 2024 to Showcase Indigenous Weapons, Aircraft and Overall Firepower

The IAF, via the exercise, aims to showcase its attacking and defending abilities during both day and night.

Digital Desk
IAF's Su-30MKI during rehearsals ahead of Exercise Vayushakti-2024
IAF's Su-30MKI during rehearsals ahead of Exercise Vayushakti-2024 | Image:Indian Air Force
  • 2 min read
Pokhran: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated its triennial Vayu-Shakti 2024 exercise, which occurs once every three years, commencing at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. This exercise will take place at the Pokhran Air to Ground Range near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The IAF, via the exercise, aims to showcase its attacking and defending abilities during both day and night.

This year's exercise will include joint operations with the Indian Army, demonstrating the seamless coordination between the two branches of the armed forces and contributing to the goals of theaterisation. The theme, ‘Navsah Vajra Praharam,’ translates to ‘lightning strike from the sky.’

121 Aircraft Participate, with Rafale Marking Debut

The Ministry of Defence has announced that 121 aircraft will participate in the exercise, including Indian-made aircraft such as Tejas, Prachand, and Dhruv, as well as others like Rafale, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI, and Jaguar. Advanced helicopters like Chinook, Apache, and Mi-17 will also be deployed, with Rafale making its debut this year.

The demonstration will highlight the precise and far-reaching capabilities of the IAF's weapons systems, reflecting the preparation undertaken by the IAF and its officials in recent weeks. 

Indigenous Surface to Air Weapon systems like Akash and Samar, capable of tracking and intercepting intruding aircraft, will be showcased. Special operations by transport and helicopter fleets, in collaboration with the Guards and Indian Army, will underscore the force's flexibility and skill, as stated in an official statement preceding the exercise.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

