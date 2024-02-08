Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

'Olive Green' to Continue Counter Security Threats to the Nation: Army Chief on 76th Army Day

In Lucknow, the celebration of India's 76th Army Day featured a special parade and an address by General Manoj Pande.

Digital Desk
India's 76th Army Day, celebrated in Lucknow
India's 76th Army Day, celebrated in Lucknow | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Lucknow: India marked the 76th Army Day on January 15, commemorating the valiant efforts of its armed forces with celebrations initiated in Lucknow this year. It is for the second time in India's history that Army Day was hosted outside New Delhi. The event kicked off with a ceremonial parade featuring an address from General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff.

Visuals from Indian Army's 76th Army day celebrations 

Naam, Namak, our Nishaan: Gen Manoj Pande 

General Pande expressed his greetings and warm wishes to all ranks of the Indian Army, civilian employees, veterans, and their families. In a solemn tribute, he paid homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation.

"The Indian Army plays a vital role in ensuring a stable and secure environment for the nation's unabated progress. Our resolve towards that must remain robust and grow stronger with each passing day. I urge each member of the 'Olive Green' fraternity to continue with an unwavering commitment to counter security threats to the nation," said the Chief of Army Staff.

He further asserted that the Indian Army will observe the year 2024 as the 'Year of Technology Absorption,' highlighting the focus on leveraging technology as a catalyst for transformative change. "The character of warfare continues to change. To prepare ourselves for the future, we set into motion a holistic transformation process last year. We have made good progress and many milestones have been achieved. Our capability development endeavours stand on the edifice of AtmaNirbharta, to which we are firmly committed. The transition towards becoming a modern, agile, adaptive, and technology-enabled future-ready force shall continue as part of the Transformation Roadmap," stated General Manoj Pande.

He added that the Army's responsibility towards veterans, Veer Naris, and their families remains a sacred commitment, underlining, “Endeavours to augment welfare initiatives, proactively reach out to them, and address their grievances must remain a focus area for commanders at all levels.”

"The Indian Army enjoys a distinct stature in the national mind space. I am sanguine that we shall forever remain steadfast in our resolve to uphold the trust reposed in us by the nation. Let us re-dedicate ourselves to the service of the nation, in the true spirit of our core ethos of `Naam,' `Namak,' our Nishaan.' `Jai Hind,'” he concluded.

AI to Judge Indian Army 

Adding to the intrigue, this year's Army Day parade has a unique facet as it incorporates Artificial Intelligence for the first time to evaluate the 'Best Marching Contingent.' Major General Salil Seth explained that AI would assess individual movements captured by cameras during the drills, providing marks for each action.

"All marching contingents do drills, but there is a pattern of doing it—raising your hands and legs to a certain level and doing your movement with the weapon within a certain timeframe. We will capture the individual movement with a camera, and then the computer software using AI will give marks for every movement. This will also be supervised by humans. We have done two to three practices," the officer added.

This innovation, as per the Maj Gen, aims to bring objectivity and precision to the evaluation process, with human supervision ensuring accuracy.

PM extends greetings to Army personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too lauded the unwavering commitment and sacrifices of the Army personnel on this occasion. In a statement, he remarked, "On Army Day, we honour the extraordinary courage, unwavering commitment, and sacrifices of our Army personnel. Their relentless dedication to protecting our nation and upholding our sovereignty is a testament to their bravery. They are pillars of strength and resilience.’

Why does the Army celebrate Army Day?

The significance of Army Day extends beyond commemorating the troops; it also marks the historic moment in 1949 when Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India, succeeding General FRR Bucher, the last British-serving chief of the Indian Army.

The relocation of the Army Day parade outside Delhi for the second consecutive year, this time to the Parade Ground of the MED & Centre in Bengaluru, reflects the adaptability of the celebrations to different locations in accordance with the new Armed Forces directives to show itself as of a more inclusive nature, ensuring that various regions of the country participate in honouring the armed forces.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

