Sofia, Bulgaria: In a significant development for India's defence capabilities, the Indian Army has taken delivery of the first batch of upgraded T-90 Mark-III tanks, locally known as the Bhishma Mark-III. Manufactured by the Heavy Vehicles Factory, this upgrade represents a crucial step in modernizing India's armoured fleet. With plans to upgrade 300 T-90 tanks, New Delhi aims to bolster the combat potential of its armoured forces.

A key focus of the T-90 Bhishma Mark-III modernization has been the integration of indigenous systems, aligning with India's "Make in India" initiative. This initiative emphasizes local manufacturing and technological development, compelling both Russian and Western manufacturers to enhance their capabilities on Indian soil. The incorporation of advanced technologies aims to elevate the tank's performance and effectiveness on the battlefield.

Tailored for Indian Operations with Enhanced Firepower

The Bhishma Mark-III represents an advanced variant of the T-90, customized to meet the specific operational requirements and environmental challenges encountered by the Indian Army, according to a report by the Bulgarian Military. With upgrades across various systems, including firepower, armour protection, and mobility, the tank is poised to excel in diverse combat scenarios, from deserts to mountainous terrains.

The T-90 Mark-III boasts significant enhancements in firepower, facilitated by advanced fire control systems and digital ballistic computers. The integration of a Correction Input Device (CID) and the Main Battle Tank (MBT) commander's infrared sight enhances precision and accuracy during engagements. Furthermore, digital communication capabilities have been implemented to improve coordination among crew members and units on the battlefield, enhancing overall situational awareness.

Improved Armor Protection and Mobility

Distinguishing itself from its predecessor, the Bhishma Mark-III features enhanced armour protection, including composite armour and Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA), offering superior defence against modern anti-tank threats. Moreover, an upgraded engine provides improved mobility and combat range, enabling the tank to manoeuvre effectively across varied terrains.

While retaining the 125mm smoothbore gun of the original T-90, the Bhishma Mark-III incorporates improved ammunition types and an automatic loading system, resulting in faster reloading and increased firepower. Additionally, the tank is equipped with advanced anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) for extended-range combat operations, further augmenting its lethality on the battlefield.

Despite initial plans for Russia's involvement in the modernization process, geopolitical tensions and domestic priorities have led to adjustments in India's approach. Reports of Russian use of Indian T-90s in Ukraine underscored the need for careful diplomatic navigation. While preserving relations with Russia remains a priority, India seeks to leverage its technological capabilities and forge strategic partnerships to advance its defence interests.