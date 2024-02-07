Indian Army officers take the call beyond battlefield, donate stem cells for cancer patients

Advertisement

Bangalore: In a story that transcends the typical narratives of warfare, two Army personnel, Captain Cyrus and Fezal, are making headlines not for their combat prowess but for engaging in life-saving stem cell donations. This unexpected turn of events sheds light on a lesser-known aspect of the Indian Armed Forces – a commitment that goes beyond borders to potentially save the lives of strangers grappling with blood cancer.

Captain Cyrus and Fezal's journey challenges the conventional image of soldiers in action. Rather than wielding weapons, they navigate a path to donate stem cells, offering hope to individuals battling blood cancer. Their narrative exemplifies an uncommon form of service that extends beyond the battlefield, showcasing the diverse roles played by military personnel.

Advertisement

Logistical challenges and personal sacrifices

Captain Cyrus | Credit- ANI

For Captain Cyrus, the call to donate stem cells came in December 2023. A registered donor with DKMS-BMST, he learned that his stem cells were a perfect match for a patient in need. The catch? The donation process required him to traverse thousands of miles to Bangalore. Despite logistical hurdles and personal sacrifices, Cyrus's response was immediate, reflecting a commitment to extending a chance at life to an anonymous recipient.

Advertisement

In a similar vein, Fezal's story unfolds in 2019 when he registered as a potential blood stem cell donor with DKMS-BMST. Fast forward to September 2021, and he emerges as a match for a blood cancer patient. Undeterred by the distance, Fezal embarks on a strenuous six-day journey, including a remarkable 60km walk, to reach Bangalore for the stem cell donation.

Soldiers speak: A duty beyond borders

In a telephonic interview, Captain Cyrus expressed his unwavering commitment: “When I heard that my stem cells could give someone a second chance at life, there was no question in my mind. As soldiers, we take an oath to protect our nation and its people. This felt like an extension of that duty, a way to fight for someone's life on a different battlefield.”

Fezal's actions echo this sentiment, emphasizing a duty that goes beyond the conventional understanding of military service.

Advertisement

Patrick Paul, CEO of DKMS-BMST Foundation India, expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for their support. He acknowledged the soldiers' roles in defending borders and rebuilding communities, highlighting their presence on the "frontlines of hope and progress."

Army day reflections and battle against blood cancer

As India commemorates Army Day on January 15, the stories of Captain Cyrus and Fezal add a unique dimension to the occasion. Beyond the customary celebrations, these individuals embody a different form of heroism, one that involves battling blood cancer through selfless acts.

A Blood Donation Camp organised at Parachute Regiment Training Center in Bengaluru, May 14, 2021. | Credit- ADGPI

In a country where over 70,000 people succumb to blood cancer annually, the need for stem cell donors is critical. However, only 30 percent of patients find matching donors within their families. The scarcity of awareness is evident as only 0.04 percent of the Indian population is registered as potential stem cell donors.

Advertisement

Patrick Paul emphasized the scarcity of blood stem cell donors, stating, "Every five minutes, a new case of blood cancer or a blood disorder is diagnosed in India." He underlined the significant challenge faced by Indian patients in finding compatible stem cell donors for life-saving transplants.

The narratives of Captain Cyrus and Fezal underscore the existence of heroes beyond conventional realms. Their selfless acts, although unexpected, offer a glimpse into the diverse roles undertaken by military personnel. As the nation observes Army Day, these stories serve as a reminder that heroes exist in unexpected places, fighting battles that often go unnoticed but are no less impactful.