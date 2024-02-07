English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 19:18 IST

Indian Army officers take the call beyond battlefield, donate stem cells for cancer patients

Captain Cyrus and Fezal, Indian Army personnel, made headlines not for combat but for life-saving stem cell donations, challenging conventional perceptions.

Yuvraj Tyagi
Captain Cyrus Indian Army
Captain Cyrus and Fezal, Indian Army personnel, make headlines not for combat but for life-saving stem cell donations, challenging conventional perceptions. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Bangalore: In a story that transcends the typical narratives of warfare, two Army personnel, Captain Cyrus and Fezal, are making headlines not for their combat prowess but for engaging in life-saving stem cell donations. This unexpected turn of events sheds light on a lesser-known aspect of the Indian Armed Forces – a commitment that goes beyond borders to potentially save the lives of strangers grappling with blood cancer. 

Captain Cyrus and Fezal's journey challenges the conventional image of soldiers in action. Rather than wielding weapons, they navigate a path to donate stem cells, offering hope to individuals battling blood cancer. Their narrative exemplifies an uncommon form of service that extends beyond the battlefield, showcasing the diverse roles played by military personnel. 

Advertisement

Logistical challenges and personal sacrifices 

Captain Cyrus | Credit- ANI

For Captain Cyrus, the call to donate stem cells came in December 2023. A registered donor with DKMS-BMST, he learned that his stem cells were a perfect match for a patient in need. The catch? The donation process required him to traverse thousands of miles to Bangalore. Despite logistical hurdles and personal sacrifices, Cyrus's response was immediate, reflecting a commitment to extending a chance at life to an anonymous recipient. 

Advertisement

In a similar vein, Fezal's story unfolds in 2019 when he registered as a potential blood stem cell donor with DKMS-BMST. Fast forward to September 2021, and he emerges as a match for a blood cancer patient. Undeterred by the distance, Fezal embarks on a strenuous six-day journey, including a remarkable 60km walk, to reach Bangalore for the stem cell donation. 

Soldiers speak: A duty beyond borders 

In a telephonic interview, Captain Cyrus expressed his unwavering commitment: “When I heard that my stem cells could give someone a second chance at life, there was no question in my mind. As soldiers, we take an oath to protect our nation and its people. This felt like an extension of that duty, a way to fight for someone's life on a different battlefield.”

Fezal's actions echo this sentiment, emphasizing a duty that goes beyond the conventional understanding of military service. 

Advertisement

Patrick Paul, CEO of DKMS-BMST Foundation India, expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for their support. He acknowledged the soldiers' roles in defending borders and rebuilding communities, highlighting their presence on the "frontlines of hope and progress." 

Army day reflections and battle against blood cancer 

As India commemorates Army Day on January 15, the stories of Captain Cyrus and Fezal add a unique dimension to the occasion. Beyond the customary celebrations, these individuals embody a different form of heroism, one that involves battling blood cancer through selfless acts.

A Blood Donation Camp organised at Parachute Regiment Training Center in Bengaluru, May 14, 2021. | Credit- ADGPI

In a country where over 70,000 people succumb to blood cancer annually, the need for stem cell donors is critical. However, only 30 percent of patients find matching donors within their families. The scarcity of awareness is evident as only 0.04 percent of the Indian population is registered as potential stem cell donors. 

Advertisement

Patrick Paul emphasized the scarcity of blood stem cell donors, stating, "Every five minutes, a new case of blood cancer or a blood disorder is diagnosed in India." He underlined the significant challenge faced by Indian patients in finding compatible stem cell donors for life-saving transplants. 

The narratives of Captain Cyrus and Fezal underscore the existence of heroes beyond conventional realms. Their selfless acts, although unexpected, offer a glimpse into the diverse roles undertaken by military personnel. As the nation observes Army Day, these stories serve as a reminder that heroes exist in unexpected places, fighting battles that often go unnoticed but are no less impactful. 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 19:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Telugu-Tamil Inscription on 17th Century Lamppost Reveals Historic Facts

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  5. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement