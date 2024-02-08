Operation Sarvashakti aims to target terrorists operating on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges. | Image: Indian Army

Op Sarvashakti: The Indian Army has launched ‘Operation Sarvashakti', in a move to counter and deter Pakistan's efforts to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, said Defence officials.

The operation aims to target terrorists operating on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges in the Union Territory. Pakistani proxy terrorist groups have recently intensified their activities, particularly in the Rajouri Poonch sector, leading to the loss of around 20 troops in attacks, including the most recent one on December 21, where four soldiers were killed in the Dera ki Gali area.

Gen Manoj Pande meets with high-level officials in J&K.

Op Sarvashakti to Carry Simultaneous Strikes Along Pir Panjal

"Operation Sarvashakti would be to carry out combined counter-terrorist operations from both sides of the Pir Panjal ranges where the formations of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps along with the Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps would be carrying out simultaneous operations," sources in the security forces revealed.

The strategy involves close coordination between the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, Special Operations Group, and intelligence agencies to thwart Pakistan's designs to revive terrorist activities, particularly in the Rajouri Poonch sector.

Echoes of the Past: Operation SarpVinash Redux

The operations are expected to follow the pattern of Operation Sarp Vinash, initiated in 2003 to eliminate terrorists in the same areas south of the Pir Panjal range.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande underlined that terrorist activities had nearly vanished in the area since 2003. Still, the western adversary is attempting to revive them. Detailed discussions between General Pande, the Northern Command, and Corps Commanders focused on strategies to counter the threat from these terrorists.

The operations are closely monitored by the Army Headquarters and the Northern Army Command in Udhampur. They were planned following a security meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah, involving all stakeholders, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Army, intelligence agencies, and police officials from both state and central agencies.

All Forces in J&K Prepped for Sarvashakti

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has conducted coordination meetings with top security forces in both the Jammu and Kashmir regions to ensure a unified and coordinated action against terrorists. Simultaneously, the Indian Army has initiated the process of inducting more troops into the Rajouri-Poonch sector and strengthening the intelligence setup in the region.

Despite provocations by terrorists to attack an Army vehicle in the Krishna Ghati area, troops exercised restraint as there were numerous civilians present. The swift action taken by the Indian Army against its own officers and personnel following the civilian deaths post-December 21 encounter has also contributed to maintaining order and accountability in the operations.

