Srinagar: Upon a major ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army ahead of Republic Day on Sunday, the Indian Army appropriately retaliated to the provocation. According to sources, the ‘5 Punjab Unit’ of the Pakistani Army was involved in the attack. Earlier today, the Pakistani Army opened fire on an Indian Army post in Akhnoor along the international border. Last month, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists in the same sector.

(With inputs from Gursimran Singh)