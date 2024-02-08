Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:23 IST
Indian Army Retaliates After Pakistan Opens Fire on Akhnoor Post Ahead of Republic Day
According to sources, the ‘5 Punjab Unit’ of the Pakistani Army was involved in the attack.
Indian Army in Akhnoor | Image:AP
Srinagar: Upon a major ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army ahead of Republic Day on Sunday, the Indian Army appropriately retaliated to the provocation. According to sources, the ‘5 Punjab Unit’ of the Pakistani Army was involved in the attack. Earlier today, the Pakistani Army opened fire on an Indian Army post in Akhnoor along the international border. Last month, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists in the same sector.
(With inputs from Gursimran Singh)
Published January 14th, 2024 at 14:23 IST
