Sikkim: Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army conducted a rigorous training exercise involving the firing of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) at a super high-altitude area of 17,000 feet in Sikkim. According to the Defence PRO, Guwahati, missile-firing detachments from mechanized and infantry units of the entire Eastern Command participated in the exercise, which aimed to bolster the Army's operational readiness and effectiveness in challenging terrains.

"𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙢𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 17000 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙫𝙚, 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙧𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙀𝙖𝙨𝙩”



Prowess of integrated target acquisition and destruction by Anti-Tank Guided Missile… pic.twitter.com/hDAVsYw1aE — Trishakticorps_IA (@trishakticorps) April 11, 2024

The exercise encompassed comprehensive continuity training and live firing from different platforms on both moving and static targets, simulating battlefield conditions. The ATGM detachments showcased their capability to neutralize armoured threats with unparalleled lethality, ensuring mission success even in treacherous mountainous environments. This display of precision and effectiveness underscores the Indian Army's commitment to maintaining a robust defence posture in the region.

Reaffirming commitment to 'Ek Missile Ek Tank'

The successful performance of the ATGM system in such high-altitude environments reaffirms the Indian Army's commitment to the doctrine of "Ek Missile Ek Tank" (One Missile, One Tank). This principle underscores the Army's strategy of deploying ATGMs as a potent deterrent against armoured threats, ensuring a decisive edge in modern warfare scenarios. The exercise highlighted the accuracy and effectiveness of the ATGM system in super-high-altitude terrain, further enhancing the Army's operational capabilities in such rugged landscapes.

The XXXIII Corps, headquartered in Sukna, North Bengal, boasts a rich historical legacy dating back to World War II. The corps draws inspiration from the British Indian XXXIII Corps, formed in 1942, and re-raised in 1960 at Shillong. With a troop strength estimated between 45,000 and 60,000 soldiers, the corps plays a pivotal role in safeguarding India's borders and national security interests.

The XXXIII Corps Operating Signal Regiment, a part of the XIV Army during World War II, exemplifies the valour and dedication of its soldiers. Participating in the Indo-China War of 1962, the regiment captured Chinese communication equipment, preserving it in the Corps of Signals Museum at Jabalpur as a testament to the bravery of its predecessors.

Trishakti Corps at the helm of the Siliguri corridor

Trishakti Corps comprises several formidable divisions, each playing a crucial role in defending India's frontiers. The 17th Mountain Division (Blackcat Division), headquartered at Gangtok, and the 20th Mountain Division (Kirpan Division), headquartered at Binnaguri, are assigned to the Sikkim sector. Additionally, the 27th Mountain Division (Striking Lion Division), headquartered at Kalimpong, further reinforces the Corps' operational capabilities. Together with the artillery brigade, these divisions form a formidable force capable of meeting any security challenges in the region.

The high-altitude training exercise conducted by the Trishakti Corps underscores the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to maintaining operational readiness and effectiveness in challenging environments. With a focus on precision, lethality, and strategic deterrence, the exercise highlights the Army's preparedness to counter emerging threats and safeguard India's territorial integrity.