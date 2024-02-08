Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 20:15 IST

Indian Army Steer Clear of Politics, Strength Lies in Its Secular Character, Says Lt Gen Katiyar

Lt Gen Katiyar stated, what makes the Indian Army stand out is that we strictly adhere to the 2 principles, our secular approach and our apolitical character.

Abhishek Tiwari
Indian Army Western Command
Investiture ceremony of Indian Army Western Command held in New Delhi. | Image:X/ @westerncomd_IA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Indian Army respects all religions and steer clear of politics, said Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command on Saturday. He said that the strength of the Indian Army lies in its apolitical and secular characters, asserting that any compromise on these principles will harm the army.

Addressing the Investiture Ceremony of the Western Command in the national capital on Saturday, Katiyar stated, "What makes the Indian Army stand out is that we strictly adhere to the two important principles, the first one being our secular approach and second, our apolitical character. It means we respect all religions and steer clear of politics." 

Role of women soldiers will be significant in Indian Army, says Lt Gen Katiyar

Emphasizing his statement, he added, "It is necessary to stick to apolitical and secular principles and recognise the fact that any compromise or lack of adherence on these fronts will be harmful for the army." 

Talking about the significance of women soldiers in the Indian Army, Lt Gen Katiyar said that women soldiers will play a very important role in any future war and a blueprint is being prepared for the recruitment of women soldiers in the army.

During the ceremony, the army displayed its homegrown weapon systems and the soldiers were honoured with gallantry awards. The chief of the Western Command added that in future conflicts, despite advancements in technology, the soldiers' role will remain crucial.

"All positions, all ranks also need to focus on their professional development and physical fitness because the next battle will be high-tech, and it will also be in difficult terrain," he underlined.

Lt Gen Katiyar said that Agniveers will keep the army youthful, ensuring that the physically fit Agniveers are well-prepared to combat in challenging terrains.

Asserting that the ongoing global conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war or the Israel-Hamas conflict clearly demonstrate that any country may initiate a war to address its external or internal issues, he stated. 

Lt Gen Katiyar said, "It is important that our preparation should be for the next war, for the future war, and not that we keep rehearsing the wars that happened in the past." 
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 20:15 IST

