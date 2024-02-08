Advertisement

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard launched a crucial rescue operation on Tuesday as a ferry boat carrying 400 pilgrims ran aground off Namkhana, Kakdwip area, near the Gangasagar pilgrimage site in West Bengal, as per reports. The incident occurred as the pilgrims were returning from Gangasagar after participating in the holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The Coast Guard deployed hovercrafts from Haldia to the distressed location, initiating a major operation to ensure the safety of those on board. As of now, approximately 140 pilgrims have been successfully rescued, and operations are ongoing to bring the remaining passengers to safety.

Poor Visibility led to Ferry Boats being Grounded

Poor visibility is cited as the primary cause behind the grounding of the ferry boat, highlighting the challenging conditions faced by the pilgrims and rescue teams alike. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of maritime travel during religious gatherings.

Meanwhile, devotees continued to throng Sagardwip in West Bengal for the ongoing Gangasagar Mela, which coincides with the celebrations of Makar Sankranti. Despite the unfortunate incident at sea, the festive atmosphere prevailed as devotees took holy dips in the sacred waters.

Sagardweep, situated just off the Bengal coast, holds exceptional beauty and religious significance. The confluence of the Ganga River and the Bay of Bengal imparts a unique spiritual charm to this location, drawing pilgrims from far and wide.

Gangasagar Mela

Gangasagar Mela, the second-largest fair after Kumbh Mela, commenced on the sacred day of Makar Sankranti and is set to conclude on January 17. The annual gathering at one of the oldest pilgrimage sites in the country attracts devotees who seek to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga at Sagardweep, where the river merges with the Bay of Bengal.

As the rescue operations continue, authorities are focused on ensuring the safety of all pilgrims and bringing the situation under control during this significant religious event.