Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Indian Coast Guard to Increase Monitoring & Security with New Jetty in Vadinar, Gulf of Kutch

ICG Increases Coastal Protection with New Jetty in Vadinar, Gulf of Kutch, Primarily Aimed at Operational Efficiency and Safeguarding Marine Interests.

Digital Desk
Indian Coast Guard Increases Coastal Protection with New Jetty in Vadinar
Indian Coast Guard Increases Coastal Protection with New Jetty in Vadinar | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vadinar, Gujrat: The Indian Coast Guard is set to increase its coastal monitoring and protection capabilities with the inauguration of a new jetty in Vadinar, located in the Gulf of Kutch, Gujarat. The 175-metre-long and 13-metre-wide jetty will likely be inaugrated by State Defence Minister Ajay Bhatt on Friday.

Director General Rakesh Pal, Indian Coast Guard chief, alongside others, will also be present during the inauguration ceremony. This new infrastructure is positioned at Deendayal Port Authority’s Offshore oil terminal and is likely to enable easy access for Coast Guard operations.

Advertisement

The importance of this jetty lies in its multifaceted utility. It will primarily serve in safeguarding  interests including the safety and protection of artificial islands and offshore terminals, ensuring the safety of fishermen, and extending assistance to those in distress at sea. Additionally, it will also likely play a role in preserving and protecting the marine environment, combating marine pollution, and aiding authorities in anti-smuggling operations.

Vadinar, already notable for housing two major refineries operated by Reliance Industries and Essar Oil, will now host this Coast Guard infrastructure. The town also has a salt production unit and is like a gateway to the famous Narara Island, a part of the Marine National Park, located just 7 kilometres away.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the jetty’s proximity to two single-buoy moorings (SBM) of the Kandla Port Trust offshore oil terminal and similar buoys of the Essar refinery further increases its operational endurance. The Coast Guard, as per media report, has planned to use the jetty for berthing pollution control vessels, advanced offshore patrol vessels, fast patrol vessels, and inshore patrol vessels, thereby strengthening its maritime presence in the region.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

3 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

8 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

9 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

9 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

9 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

17 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad: IAF Flight Suffers Technical Snag, Makes Emergency Landing

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Ajinkya Rahane backs Shreyas Iyer ahead of Ranji Trophy semi final

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Bangladesh Shopping Mall Fire: Death Toll Climbs to 46

    World15 minutes ago

  4. Hum Saath Saath Hai Co-stars Sonali, Karisma Spotted Together At Airport

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. 'सिलेंडर नहीं बम ब्लास्ट है',तेजस्वी सूर्या ने कर्नाटक CM से मांगा जवाब

    17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo