Updated January 24th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

Indian Navy Successfully Test Fires Advanced Supersonic Missile

Official sources claimed that the latest development has revalidated indigenous capability for extended range precision strike capability.

Abhishek Tiwari
Indian Navy
Indian Navy successfully test fires advanced supersonic missile | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Wednesday carried out a successful engagement of land target at enhanced range with advanced supersonic cruise missile. Official sources claimed that the latest development has revalidated indigenous capability for extended range precision strike capability.

This successful conduct of the missile has further strengthened the Indian Navy to tackle any combat situation in the sea. It is being said that the missile, which can be fired from a Navy ship, can hit targets clearly on land.

Following the test the Indian Navy took to X to share the glory. It said that the enhanced missile can be launched from combat and mission ready ships.

The spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, “Indian Navy and BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) carried out successful engagement of land targets at enhanced range with advanced supersonic cruise missile.”

“This endeavour revalidates “Atma Nirbharta (Self dependence)’ for extended range precision strike capability from combat and mission ready ships,” the official added. 
 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

