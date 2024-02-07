Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Wednesday carried out a successful engagement of land target at enhanced range with advanced supersonic cruise missile. Official sources claimed that the latest development has revalidated indigenous capability for extended range precision strike capability.

This successful conduct of the missile has further strengthened the Indian Navy to tackle any combat situation in the sea. It is being said that the missile, which can be fired from a Navy ship, can hit targets clearly on land.

Advertisement

Following the test the Indian Navy took to X to share the glory. It said that the enhanced missile can be launched from combat and mission ready ships.

The spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, “Indian Navy and BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) carried out successful engagement of land targets at enhanced range with advanced supersonic cruise missile.”

Advertisement

#WATCH | Indian Navy carried out successful engagement of land target at enhanced range with advanced supersonic cruise missile. Revalidating indigenous capability for extended range precision strike capability. pic.twitter.com/zziRKZD8m9 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

“This endeavour revalidates “Atma Nirbharta (Self dependence)’ for extended range precision strike capability from combat and mission ready ships,” the official added.

