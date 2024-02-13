Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a deal worth Rs 2,269.54 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in New Delhi on Tuesday to acquire 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems for the Indian Navy, according to the Ministry of Defence’s official statement.

These systems, as per the MoD, will be made in India under the Buy Indian-IDDM category, meaning they are designed, developed, and manufactured locally.

Shakti EW-Systems to Equip Indian Warships

The Shakti EW System is capable of detecting and jamming electronic signals in crowded environments with numerous signals. "The Shakti EW System is capable of accurately intercepting electronic emissions and implement counter measures in dense electromagnetic environment", the statement read.

Additionally, the system will be deployed on Indian warships, and it is speculated that these 11 EW systems will be installed on Indian destroyers.

Shakti to Create 250,000 Man-days Worth of Employment

Furthermore, the Defence Ministry’s release states that this project will generate employment for 250,000 days over four years. More than 155 companies, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), will be part of this initiative, thereby advancing the Government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and fostering a self-reliant ecosystem within Indian Defence Manufacturers.