Mumbai: In a swift and successful operation, a Naval Advanced Light Helicopter Mark III (MR) was launched from INS Shikra on January 16 in an ambulance role, responding to an alert message regarding a patient with a suspected Ophthalmic/Neurological condition onboard the French-flagged container carrier CMA CGM Palais Royal. The vessel was approximately 65 nautical miles from Mumbai port at the time of the distress call.

In the absence of a suitable landing spot on the ship, the patient was precisely winched up in a rescue basket from the constrained environment of bridge wing. The mission was completed successfully, and the helicopter landed at INS Shikra with the patient. pic.twitter.com/ozkHAdW9sN — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

The absence of a suitable landing spot on the ship prompted a meticulous operation. The patient was precisely winched up in a rescue basket from the constrained environment of the bridge wing of CMA CGM Palais Royal. The mission was executed flawlessly, and the Naval ALH MK III helicopter safely landed at INS Shikra, delivering the patient for further medical attention.

Upgraded features of ALH MK III

While the Indian Army and Air Force have already inducted later versions of ALH (Mk-III utility and weaponized Mk-IV "Rudra"), the Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) have, until now, operated only the older Mk-I variant with a conventional cockpit and Turbomeca (now Safran Helicopter Engines) TM 333 2B2 turboshaft engines. The newly customized Mk-III under delivery boasts several enhancements, including a full glass cockpit with HAL’s Integrated Architecture Display System (IADS), more powerful "Shakti" (Safran Ardiden 1H1) engines, and a range of new systems integrated by HAL’s Rotary Wing Research and Design Centre (RWRDC).

The upgraded ALH MK III features a removable medical intensive care unit for air ambulance roles, a high-intensity searchlight, loudhailer, 12.7-mm cabin-mounted machine gun, traffic alert and collision avoidance system, V/UHF communication system with data modem, IFF Mk-XII with Mode S transponder, automatic identification system, automatic deployable emergency location transmitter, solid-state digital video recorder, pressure refueling system, and a 360-degree search-and-rescue homer.

INS Shikra: Naval Air Station at Colaba, Mumbai

INS Shikra, formerly known as INS Kunjali, is a vital Indian naval air station situated at Colaba in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Evolving from a small helipad to a full-fledged heliport, INS Shikra provides crucial support and maintenance facilities to the integral flights of the fleet and caters to the aviation requirements of the Western Naval Command. With a primary role in offering administrative, technical, and logistic support, INS Shikra has expanded its facilities to accommodate the growing number of helicopters being inducted on board ships.

The naval air station also hosts a significant helicopter maintenance depot, providing accommodation and maintenance facilities for Westland Sea Kings, Kamov Ka 27s, and HAL Chetaks. This depot plays a vital role, overseeing 17 helicopters and managing over 4000 flying hours annually. INS Shikra undertakes coastal patrol, air surveillance, and fulfills the operational flying requirements of the Western Naval Command, showcasing its crucial role in maintaining naval aviation excellence.