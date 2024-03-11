INS Tushil begins sea trials from Russian naval base despite hurdles from Ukraine

Advertisement

Moscow: INS Tushil, India's latest naval asset, initiated its sea trials from Russia's Baltiysk naval base on March 5, 2024, as per reports. With the distinguished pennant number 435, this frigate stands as a testament to India's commitment to fortifying its naval capabilities and ensuring regional security. India inked an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with Russia in October 2016, solidifying plans to acquire four Admiral Grigorovich-class (Project 11356M) frigates.

Under this pact, Russia pledged to deliver two frigates, including INS Tushil and INS Tamala, while India undertook the construction of the remaining vessels domestically, a testament to the burgeoning Indo-Russian defence partnership. The commencement of INS Tushil's sea trials marks a significant milestone in India's naval modernization journey. The vessel's transition from conception to sea trials underscores the collaborative efforts between India and Russia and showcases the collective determination to overcome challenges and achieve operational excellence.

Advancements in Naval Technology and Ukraine’s refusal

Despite facing hurdles, including Ukraine's refusal to supply engines for the frigates, both India and Russia have remained resolute in fulfilling their contractual obligations. The successful initiation of sea trials stands as a testament to the tenacity and perseverance exhibited by all stakeholders involved in the project, highlighting the resilience of the Indo-Russian defence partnership.

The Project 11356 frigates are meticulously crafted to combat submarines and warships, equipped with cutting-edge weaponry, including the formidable A-190 100mm artillery gun and sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles like Kalibr and Shtil (BrahMos in India). With a displacement of 3620 tons and an impressive length of 124.8 meters, INS Tushil boasts a commendable cruising range of 4850 miles and an enviable top speed of 30 knots.

India eyeing naval expansion

Notably, INS Tushil falls under the Talwar-class frigates category of stealth-guided missile frigates. The Talwar-class guided missile frigates are the improved versions of the Russian Coast Guard’s Krivak III-class frigates. Currently, the Indian Navy operates six of these ships while 4 more are under construction including 2 in India’s Goa shipyard.

As India confronts operational gaps in its naval fleet, the induction of INS Tushil and its counterparts holds profound strategic significance, bolstering the nation's maritime capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding territorial integrity and promoting regional stability. With its advanced features and indigenous components, INS Tushil is poised to play a pivotal role in safeguarding India's maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), ensuring peace and security in the region for years to come.