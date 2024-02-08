Jammu & Kashmir: In a decisive move to dismantle the terror infrastructure in the Rajouri and Poonch districts, the security establishment in Jammu and Kashmir is set to gather for a crucial "Terror Action Blueprint" meeting.

Directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the security review on January 2, the meeting aims to eliminate terrorists and target the ecosystem posing a significant challenge in the Pir Panjal region.

Scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Romeo Force Headquarters in Rajouri, the meeting will witness the participation of top-ranking officials from the Army, J&K Police, Intelligence Agencies, and paramilitary forces. Key attendees include DG J&K Police R R Swain, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, ADG Jammu, and GoC 16 Corps. The focus will be on coordinating ground operations against terrorists, with crucial inputs from intelligence agency heads in the Jammu region.

CRPF Thwarts Major Terror Plot: 'Serial Tiffin IED' Plan Disrupted

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) successfully foiled a major terror plot in the Manjakote area of Rajouri. The security forces recovered a consignment of explosives and communication devices, including four tiffin IEDs, a wireless set, a tape recorder, and 23 rounds of AK ammunition. This action by the CRPF has averted a potentially devastating series of IED blasts in the region.

33 Soldiers' Sacrifice Sparks Urgent Action: Forces Pledge Retribution

The twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu have witnessed a tragic series of terror attacks targeting the Indian Army since October 2021, resulting in the loss of 33 soldiers. The recent assault on December 21, 2023, in Dera Ki Gali, Poonch, claimed four more Army personnel. In response, a heightened commitment to avenge these losses has spurred urgent and coordinated efforts, culminating in the upcoming "Terror Action Blueprint" meeting to strategize and execute a comprehensive response against the persisting threat.