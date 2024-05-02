Joint Forces Engage in Intensive Search Operation in Udhampur and Kathua Districts

Advertisement

Jammu: The hunt for terrorist groups has reportedly extended to Kathua as the Anti-Terror Operation unfolds in the Udhampur Basantgarh area and the Bani area of Kathua. According to official sources, the terrorists had reached Basantgarh from adjoining Kathua district after managing to sneak into this side from across the border and were heading for Chenab Valley when they were confronted by the police and VDG members.

A Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by the forces in Basantgarh - Udhampur district, Jammu, on April 28. A Village Defence Guard (VDG) was killed in an exchange of fire during an encounter between police personnel and terrorists, hiding in Chochru Gala Heights in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, on Sunday morning. Following the gun battle, Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel along with the Indian Army and CRPF immediately cordoned off the entire area. A massive search operation was launched to flush out the holed-up terrorists, believed to be three in number. During the ongoing parliamentary electoral exercise, this is the second major terror activity in Jammu region.

Advertisement

Operation Continues to Neutralize Terrorist Threat

Operation is underway to track and neutralize these two groups. Troops from the Indian Army’s 9 Para (SF) arrived as reinforcements on April 28 and cordoned off the area. “Searches are on,” said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Anand Jain, who along with senior police officers, including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Joginder Singh, was monitoring the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO).

Advertisement

Jain stated that the total number of terrorists might be between four and six. “Since investigation is underway, this cannot be said with certainty yet the total number may be between four-to-six. Both groups are presumed to be freshly infiltrated,” he said. ADGP Jain, while responding to the media queries about the encounter, said, “On Saturday evening, we received information about the presence of terrorists in this area (Basantgarh). The input was not very specific. As the general area is quite vast so following this input, J&K Police activated the security grid all across (this area). We activated VDGs. When VDGs along with our SPOs started patrolling as a part of an area domination exercise, hiding terrorists opened fire on them.”

Terrorists' Affiliation and Weaponry Under Scrutiny

Police personnel pay respect to VDG member Mohd Sharief.

He stated that the hiding terrorists were a part of a freshly infiltrated group and the security grid was activated to track them. “However, during the process, one of our companions lost his life in the line of duty. We are proud of his sacrifice. We salute our martyr, his courage and valour, he displayed in the line of duty,” Jain said. Responding to a query about the affiliation of the terrorist group, he said, “The identity of this group, its affiliation is yet to be ascertained. The area is being sanitised. Additional deployment too has been made.” “This is general input. So far, the investigation is underway to find out the infiltration route through which they have managed to sneak in. It (crossing-route) is being identified,” ADGP replied to the queries as to whether they (terrorists) crossed through the Kathua border. When asked about the reports that the terrorists had used the same weapon which was used in the Dhangri terror attack, Jain stated, “This is also still a matter of investigation as to which weapon they have used.” “So far, fresh contact was not established but operation was underway,” ADGP said.

The Anti-Terror Operation in Udhampur Basantgarh and Kathua underscores the persistent threat of terrorism in the region. As security forces intensify their efforts, the sacrifice of the fallen VDG member serves as a poignant reminder of the risks involved. With investigations underway, authorities remain determined to thwart terrorist activities and ensure the safety and security of the region.