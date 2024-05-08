Advertisement

Srinagar: An intense gun battle erupted between terrorists and security forces on the late evening of April 25 in North Kashmir's Sopore district, underscoring the persistent threat of terrorism in the region. The skirmish occurred in the Check Mohalla area of Nowpora, where security personnel, acting on specific intelligence inputs, engaged with two to three terrorists, including a high-ranking Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander. During the crossfire, a civilian sustained injuries and received medical treatment at a nearby hospital. The joint operation was led by the Indian Army’s Kilo Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Update OP NOWPURA, Sopore, #Baramulla



A Joint operation was launched on 25 Apr in Nowpura, Sopore. Contact was established & firefight ensued. 02xTerrorists have been eliminated along with recovery of 02xAK Rifles, ammunition, equipment and other war like stores.



The operation… — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA)

The Indian security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Nowpora area of Baramulla. Upon approaching a suspicious location, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response from the army. In the ensuing gunfight, 2 army personnel were wounded, and one terrorist was eliminated on the same day. The second terrorist met his fate on April 26 after an intense exchange of fire with the security forces. However, amidst the chaos, ISI-linked propagandists from Pakistan attempted to sow discord through misinformation campaigns.

ISI's Devious Designs Exposed

In a bid to create confusion and sow discord, elements affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), purportedly linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), attempted to spread misinformation regarding the encounter. However, their efforts were quickly debunked by Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) networks, underscoring the resilience of India's information dissemination mechanisms.

The above post was shared on a TRF-affiliated Telegram channel.

One account affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), shared a post on Telegram, “Our cadre honoured the second Martyrdom Anniversary of their comrades; Commander Arif Shaheed, Commander Huzaifa Shaheed, and Natish Shaheed, by ambushing an Indian army convoy in Sutsoo Kalan, Pulwama. Our fighters attacked the fascist army convoy with gunfire and grenades, resulting in six enemy casualties and damage to their vehicles.” TRF’s petty attempt at spreading misinformation was quickly picked up by OSINT networks and flagged.

Terrorists Identified: PAFF’s Links to Pakistan Army SSG

Following official confirmation, the terrorists eliminated in the encounter were identified as Saifullah alias Sanan Zafar, a sniper from Mirpur in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and Abdul Wahab Ejaz alias Abu Saifullah from Rawalakot, Pakistan. Video footage and images circulated on OSINT channels revealed the militants' training grounds in Pakistan shedding light on the Pakistan Army’s nefarious activities.

Saifullah practicing SSG drill in a limited space. | Credit- Telegram/OsintTV

A video clip purportedly featuring LeT terrorist Abdul Wahab alias Saifullah shows him undergoing weapon training in Khai Gala, Rawalakot. The training regimen depicted in the video bore resemblance to drills conducted by the Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG), indicating LeT’s and Pakistan Army’s involvement in training the terrorists belonging to the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF). LeT's training curriculum, heavily influenced by SSG tactics further indicates Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism.

Despite receiving training and support from Pakistani special forces, the terrorists proved to be no match for the joint team of Rashtriya Rifles and the JKP. However, concerns persist regarding local support for infiltrators, highlighting the need for enhanced vigilance along the border. With Pakistan's removal from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list, terrorist activities in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) have escalated, posing a grave threat to regional stability.