Advertisement

New Delhi: The Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers have piqued the interest of two South American nations, leading them to express a keen desire to acquire India's ingenious weapon systems, According to reports. Additionally, as this development unfolds, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is simultaneously making strides to extend the range of these rockets, with plans for versions capable of striking targets at 120 km and 200 km.

The Pinaka, named after the bow of the Supreme God Lord Shiva, has already made successful inroads into the international market, notably with exports to Armenia.

Advertisement

Success in Pinaka Exports: Defence Officials

Officials from the defence sector disclosed that the capabilities of the Pinaka system have captured the attention of South American nations, marking a promising stride for India's defence exports. "We have already achieved success in the exports of the Pinaka MBRLs to Armenia. Two South American nations have shown interest in the system, recognizing its capabilities," shared defence officials.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is making strides to enhance the Pinaka system's range. The DRDO is actively working on the development of two long-range rocket variants for the Pinaka system, with strike capabilities at 120 km and 200 km. This strategic move aims to augment the versatility of the Pinaka launchers, already in service with the Indian Army, allowing for cost-effective use of existing infrastructure.

"The DRDO is now working on long-range rockets that could be fired from the same set of launchers already in service with the Indian Army, contributing to cost savings," explained officials.

Advertisement

How Pinaka Encouraged DPSUs and Pvt Sector to Collaborate

The Pinaka MBRL's success story extends to collaboration with both private and public sector units. Tata Group and Larsen and Toubro are instrumental in manufacturing launcher vehicles, while Solar Industries and Munitions India Limited play crucial roles in producing rockets. The ongoing project to develop extended-range rockets is expected to involve participation from private sector firms in both the development and production phases.

Advertisement

Presently, Pinaka rockets have a range of up to 75-80 km. However, with the DRDO's focused efforts on extending this range, the system is poised to become even more capable. This development aligns with the Indian Army's approval for the acquisition of two types of Pinaka rockets, namely Area Denial Munition Type 2 and Type-3.

The rockets will be exclusively procured from indigenous sources, with Economic Explosives Limited of Solar Industries and Munitions India Limited emerging as the primary contenders for the contract. This decision aligns with India's commitment to bolster its defence capabilities through domestic production.

Advertisement

As part of broader artillery modernisation plans, the Indian Army has expressed the need for large regiments of the Pinaka MBRL. These regiments should feature launchers equipped with automated gun aiming and positioning systems, alongside command posts.

India's success in the international market with the Pinaka rockets underscores the nation's growing prominence in the field of indigenous defence technology. As it continues to forge partnerships and expand its reach across the globe, India reinforces its position as a key player in the global defence arena.

Advertisement