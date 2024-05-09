Redwani Payeen Operation Leaves Srinagar Militant-Free After 3rd Terrorist Killed in Firefight

Advertisement

Kulgam: A joint operation, spanning nearly 50 hours, in the general area of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, successfully concluded today, dealing a significant blow to terrorism in the region. The operation, a collaborative effort between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Rashtriya Rifles, resulted in the elimination of three terrorists and the recovery of warlike stores, further disrupting the terror ecosystem.

Operation Redwani Payeen: Battle of Attrition

Update OP REDWANI PAYEEN, #Kulgam



A Joint Operation, that commenced on the intervening night of 06-07 May in general area Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 03xTerrorists have been eliminated along with recovery of war… — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA)

As per sources, the joint team of security forces utilized armed drones and flamethrowers in attempts to flush out the terrorists. After failing to surrender, the terrorists were killed in a 50-hour-long gun battle. Two of the slain terrorists were identified as Basit Ahmed Dar, a notorious terrorist and commander of The Resistance Front (TRF) and Momin Gulzar Mir alias Mehran Sani, another TRF commander with links to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Meanwhile, the identity of the third terrorist is still being ascertained. However, sources indicate that the third deceased terrorist could be Faheem Baba.

Identified as a commander of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Basit Dar was implicated in a total of 18 instances of terrorism dating back to 2021. Hailing from Kulgam's Redwani area, Dar had evaded authorities for three years after fleeing his residence, subsequently aligning himself with the TRF. The National Investigation Agency had previously issued a reward of ₹10 lakh for any information leading to Dar's apprehension.

Dar's reign of terror comes to a close

Dar was infamous for his reign of terror in Kashmir, which left a trail of devastation with his involvement in 18 cases of terrorism, claiming the lives of over a dozen innocent individuals. Among his victims were Inspector Masroor Ahmed of Jammu and Kashmir Police, prominent businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo, and respected female Sikh school principal Supinder Kour. Inspector Masroor, on the brink of fatherhood, fell prey to Dar's cruelty when was attacked by Dar while playing cricket at the Eidgah ground when the terrorist fired three shots in the eye, abdomen and neck from close range on October 29.

Inspector Masroor Ahmed of the JKP.

Momin Gulzar Mir alias Mehran Sani was identified as the 3rd terrorist killed in the Redwani Payeen operation. He is the alleged TRF/LeT commander central. Momin Gulzar Mir met his demise in the early hours of May 9. The successful neutralization of Mir marks a significant milestone, with no residents of Srinagar remaining in the militant ranks, as confirmed by a senior police officer. This development unfolds just days before the crucial general elections in the region.

Last of his kind: Mir leaves Srinagar militant-free

Momin Gulzar Mir alias Mehran Sani. | Credit- OsintTV

Mir, hailing from Firdous Colony, Eidgah, was the last surviving militant from Srinagar. The operation, spanning 50 hours, culminated on Wednesday evening, resulting in Mir's elimination along with two other militants, including Basit Dar, the operational chief of "The Resistance Front" (TRF), who was killed a day earlier.

The absence of resident terrorists in the Srinagar district signals a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in the region. Following the recovery of the bodies of Basit and his accomplice on Tuesday, the joint forces continued the combing operation based on confirmed intelligence indicating the presence of three militants in the area. Mir's demise underscores the relentless pursuit of security forces to dismantle terrorist networks and safeguard the region from insurgent activities, particularly amidst the impending elections.