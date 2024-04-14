×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Reflecting Upon 40 Years of Indian Army’s Strategic Success at the World’s Highest Battlefield

Executed in 1984, Op Meghdoot secured strategic heights of Siachen amidst harsh conditions, preempting Pakistan's Operation Ababeel.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Indian Army
Indian Army | Image:Indian Army
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: On Friday, the Indian Army commemorated the 40th anniversary of Operation Meghdoot, a landmark military operation executed on the challenging terrain of the Siachen glaciers. On April 13, 1984, the Indian Army secured Bilafond La and other passes on the Saltoro Ridgeline, marking the launch of 'Operation Meghdoot'. Since then, it has been a testament to the courage and fortitude displayed by Indian forces amidst a belligerent enemy, rugged terrain, and harsh climate conditions.

Operation Meghdoot, the codename for the Indian Army's operation to take full control of the Siachen Glacier in Ladakh, was a watershed moment in military history. Executed amidst the highest battlefield in the world, Operation Meghdoot preempted Pakistan's Operation Ababeel and resulted in Indian forces gaining complete control of the Siachen Glacier.  

Territorial Dispute and Strategic Implications  

The Siachen Glacier emerged as a bone of contention following the vague demarcation of territories in the Karachi Agreement of July 1949. The agreement did not delineate authority over the Siachen Glacier area, leading to conflicting interpretations by India and Pakistan. The ambiguity fueled tensions, with both nations claiming sovereignty over the strategic heights and the glacier.

Credit- IAF

The execution of Operation Meghdoot commenced in March 1984, with units of the Indian Army, including the Kumaon Regiment and Ladakh Scouts, embarking on a challenging journey through the snowbound Zoji La to avoid detection. By April 13, approximately 300 Indian troops were strategically positioned on critical peaks and passes of the glacier, securing vital strategic locations.  

Advertisement

Despite facing handicaps due to altitude and limited time, Pakistani troops could only secure the Saltoro Ridge's western slopes and foothills, while Indian forces gained control over all major mountain passes and commanding heights. The successful operation resulted in the Indian Army controlling 985.71 square miles of its territory, with camps swiftly transformed into permanent posts by both nations.  

Enhanced Operational Capabilities and Technological Advancements  

In commemorating the 40th anniversary of Operation Meghdoot, the Indian Army underscored significant advancements in enhancing operational capabilities within the Siachen Glacier region. The induction of heavy-lift helicopters and logistic drones has revolutionized supply chain logistics, ensuring timely delivery of essentials to personnel deployed in remote posts, especially during harsh winters.  

Advanced clothing, mountaineering equipment, and rations have bolstered soldiers' ability to withstand the extreme conditions of the world's coldest battlefield. Innovations such as Pocket Weather Trackers and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) equipped with DRDO-developed ATV bridges have significantly improved mobility and logistics across the glacier, overcoming natural obstacles and ensuring seamless supply lines to remote outposts.  

Advertisement

As the Indian Army commemorates the 40th anniversary of Operation Meghdoot, it reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the nation's borders and preserving the strategic interests of the Siachen Glacier region. The historic operation serves as a testament to the valour and dedication of Indian forces in defending the nation's sovereignty amidst challenging circumstances. 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

3 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

4 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

4 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

5 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

6 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

14 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

15 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

18 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

22 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

35 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

38 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

39 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

40 minutes ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

42 minutes ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

an hour ago
Which fighter won the most prize money at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

an hour ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Tax Refund Deadline

an hour ago
Bruno Fernandes

Penalty gives Man U draw

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo