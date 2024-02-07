Advertisement

New Delhi: In preparation for the Republic Day flypast over Kartavya Path, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is once again employing a distinctive method to prevent bird strikes, specifically from black kites, as per media reports. This year marks the second consecutive attempt at an unconventional practice – meat tossing. The initiative involves collaboration between the IAF and the Department of Forests and Wildlife of Delhi.

Following the success of a similar effort in the previous year, the IAF and the Forest Department are discreetly executing the meat tossing exercise to divert black kites away from the flight path. The specific locations and duration of the operation are kept confidential, but officials indicate that it must persist long enough for the birds to become accustomed to the feeding routine.

Advertisement

IAF’s Meat Tossing Tactic

Reports indicate that last year, the exercise took place at 10 locations and commenced well in advance of the Republic Day event. The tactic involves tossing meat into the air to attract the attention of the black kites, encouraging them to swoop down and grab the food. According to sources, the method proved effective, with the birds descending within minutes.

Advertisement

The necessity for such measures arises from the surge in the population of black kites in the critical air display area. The IAF cites a 150 percent increase in black kite numbers since 2012, attributing it to the absence of natural predators and the abundance of food in urban areas. Previous attempts in January 2022 to relocate black kites temporarily were unsuccessful, prompting the adoption of alternative strategies.

Previous attempts by IAF to Keep Black Kites at Bay

In 2022, the IAF captured and released 10 black kites ahead of the flypast, involving experts from the Wildlife Institute of India. The move underscores the significant concern for aviation safety, as bird strikes can lead to varying degrees of damage to aircraft, posing potential risks to pilots and passengers.

The IAF underlines the need for constant vigilance and dynamic actions to ensure the safety of flypasts. Collaborating with the community, the IAF aims to leverage the quick response of kites to meat tossing to reduce the likelihood of birds entering the flight path during low-level aircraft descents.

Advertisement

Over the years, the IAF has implemented several measures to mitigate bird strikes, including liaising with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to regulate bird feeding, adjusting feeding timings for migratory birds at the National Zoological Park, and raising awareness on garbage disposal through radio broadcasts. Bird watchers are deployed along the flypast route in the National Capital Region to enhance safety during the event.

Not just Meat But More Measures

Defence Expert Group Capt (Retd) Devnath, further commenting on the exercise said, several measures, including Habitat modification are implemented to control bird activity around flight paths and minimize the risk of bird strikes. He said, "Modifying the environment around airbases to make it less attractive to birds is a common strategy. This involves altering vegetation, water features, or waste disposal practices that attract birds. However, considering RD parade, this approach is usually avoided and not implemented on a large scale."

He further went on to say that bird repellent acoustic devices are also put in place. These emit sounds that are irritating to birds, discouraging them from nesting or loitering in critical areas.

Advertisement

To mitigate bird strikes, the IAF also deploys bird watchers along the fly-past route that passes through the NCR.

Delhi's high density of raptors, particularly the two subspecies of black kites – the resident Small Indian kite and the migratory Black-eared kite – contributes to the challenge. A 2014 article in the journal 'Bird Study' underscores Delhi's unique situation, recording the highest concentration of a raptor in the world, attributed to the availability of rubbish, few predators, and high tolerance by the local population.