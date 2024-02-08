Advertisement

Jammu&Kashmir : On Thursday, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande flagged that there have been infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) have been thwarted by the Army.

“Terrorist activities have escalated in the Rajouri-Poonch area. The support infrastructure for proxy tandems from across the border persists in the Rajouri-Poonch sector,” said General Pande. He also emphasized that the ceasefire understanding along the LoC is being maintained.

Despite an overall decrease in violence incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajouri-Poonch sector faces a concerning uptick, according to the Army Chief. Gen Pande. Addressing the persistent support of terrorist infrastructure from across the border, believed to be linked to Pakistan, Gen Pande pointed to the active involvement of adversaries in abetting terrorism in the region.

Analysts attribute this change to a strategic convergence of factors, creating an environment conducive to terrorist operations in Pir Panjal region. “Pir Panjal's challenging terrain, marked by rugged landscapes and dense woodlands, offers terrorists concealment and transit routes, complicating security operations. The region’s proximity to the Line of Control (LoC) and natural features like rivers and ravines provide strategic importance to Rajouri and Poonch, enabling terrorists to evade forces and execute swift, unforeseen assaults,” said defense sources

Critical passages like Haji Pir and Pir Panjal, facilitate seasonal entry to the valley from PoK, allowing terrorists to utilize the mountain range as a transit route during warmer months.

Terrorists in Pir Panjal exploit shared demographics, blending with locals for operational advantage. A surge in activities, tied to Kashmir valley setbacks, resulted in 590 plus casualties since 2021. The region is now a contested battleground, gaining attention from anti-security force terrorists.

Advertisement

“Post Article 370 revocation and the 2021 ceasefire, a shift in Pakistan Army's leadership dynamics is noted, with international elements leading militant factions. Entities like TRF and PAFF, lacking Islamic undertones in their names, portray Kashmir insurgency as homegrown rather than rooted in ideology,” added he.

Security forces confirm around 50 foreign insurgents in Pir Panjal, including retired Pakistan Army personnel skilled in survival techniques. Armed with advanced US-manufactured M4 carbines and using steel core ammo, they wear headgear with body cams, posing a significant challenge for security forces.

Advertisement

Recent incidents have marked a reversal in the declining trend of casualties among Special Forces (SF) since 2018, with the loss of 33 troopers in 2023 compared to 30 in the preceding year, underscoring a concerning shift. The SF-terrorist kill ratio has also witnessed a deterioration, emphasizing the escalating challenges faced by security forces in the region.

Pertinently, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had expressed confidence in dismantling the terror ecosystem, emphasizing that a few terrorists from across the border cannot intimidate the large population.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, security forces, assisted by sniffer dogs and drones, persisted in searches within dense forests and adjacent areas to neutralize the threat that carried these horrible attacks since Oct 2021.