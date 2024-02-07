English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

US approves sale of 31 MQ-9B drones to India, stepping up surveillance capabilities

The United States has greenlit the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India, signaling a major advancement in the nation's maritime security and domain awareness.

Yuvraj Tyagi
MQ-9B SkyGuardian
MQ-9B SkyGuardian | Image:General Atomics
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Washington DC: In a move aimed at enhancing India's maritime security and domain awareness capabilities, the United States has approved the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India at an estimated cost of nearly $4 billion. This acquisition, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US in June 2023, signifies a significant step towards bolstering India's ability to address current and future threats through unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance operations in vital sea lanes. 

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian, touted as the next generation of remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS), offers persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities on a global scale. Designed to operate over the horizon via satellite for over 40 hours in all weather conditions, the SkyGuardian integrates seamlessly into civil airspace, enabling real-time situational awareness for joint forces and civil authorities, day or night. 

Advertisement

Advanced technology for enhanced surveillance 

Equipped with cutting-edge features such as the Lynx Multi-mode Radar and advanced electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, the MQ-9B SkyGuardian boasts superior surveillance capabilities. Its automatic takeoff and landing system, along with a longer wingspan of 79 ft (24m), further enhances its endurance and operational flexibility. Moreover, the aircraft's compatibility with various platforms, systems, and podded technologies expands its multi-domain mission capabilities, making it a valuable asset for India's defence forces.

Advertisement

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized that this sale offers India outright ownership of the aircraft, deepening cooperation between the two nations. The strategic partnership between the US and India is set to benefit from this transaction, reinforcing their shared commitment to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region. 

Supporting foreign policy and national security objectives 

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) highlighted the significance of the proposed sale in advancing US-Indian strategic relations. By supporting a major defence partner like India, the sale contributes to regional political stability, peace, and economic progress. The allocation of 15 SeaGuardian drones to the Navy and eight SkyGuardian drones each to the Army and Air Force underscores the comprehensive approach to strengthening India's defence capabilities across multiple domains.

Designed to meet NATO standards (STANAG 4671) and comply with civil airspace regulations worldwide, the MQ-9B SkyGuardian sets a new benchmark for unmanned aerial systems. Utilizing General Atomics' advanced Detect and Avoid System and Certifiable Ground Control Station, the SkyGuardian seamlessly integrates into normal air traffic, ensuring safe and efficient operations alongside commercial aircraft. Operators benefit from a comprehensive air traffic picture, comparable to manned aircraft cockpits, enhancing overall situational awareness. As India moves forward with the acquisition of MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones, the nation's defence capabilities are poised to receive a significant boost, enabling proactive measures to safeguard vital maritime interests and enhance regional security. 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News43 minutes ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement