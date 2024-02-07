Advertisement

Washington DC: In a move aimed at enhancing India's maritime security and domain awareness capabilities, the United States has approved the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India at an estimated cost of nearly $4 billion. This acquisition, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US in June 2023, signifies a significant step towards bolstering India's ability to address current and future threats through unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance operations in vital sea lanes.

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian, touted as the next generation of remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS), offers persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities on a global scale. Designed to operate over the horizon via satellite for over 40 hours in all weather conditions, the SkyGuardian integrates seamlessly into civil airspace, enabling real-time situational awareness for joint forces and civil authorities, day or night.

Advanced technology for enhanced surveillance

Equipped with cutting-edge features such as the Lynx Multi-mode Radar and advanced electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, the MQ-9B SkyGuardian boasts superior surveillance capabilities. Its automatic takeoff and landing system, along with a longer wingspan of 79 ft (24m), further enhances its endurance and operational flexibility. Moreover, the aircraft's compatibility with various platforms, systems, and podded technologies expands its multi-domain mission capabilities, making it a valuable asset for India's defence forces.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized that this sale offers India outright ownership of the aircraft, deepening cooperation between the two nations. The strategic partnership between the US and India is set to benefit from this transaction, reinforcing their shared commitment to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.

Supporting foreign policy and national security objectives

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) highlighted the significance of the proposed sale in advancing US-Indian strategic relations. By supporting a major defence partner like India, the sale contributes to regional political stability, peace, and economic progress. The allocation of 15 SeaGuardian drones to the Navy and eight SkyGuardian drones each to the Army and Air Force underscores the comprehensive approach to strengthening India's defence capabilities across multiple domains.

Designed to meet NATO standards (STANAG 4671) and comply with civil airspace regulations worldwide, the MQ-9B SkyGuardian sets a new benchmark for unmanned aerial systems. Utilizing General Atomics' advanced Detect and Avoid System and Certifiable Ground Control Station, the SkyGuardian seamlessly integrates into normal air traffic, ensuring safe and efficient operations alongside commercial aircraft. Operators benefit from a comprehensive air traffic picture, comparable to manned aircraft cockpits, enhancing overall situational awareness. As India moves forward with the acquisition of MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones, the nation's defence capabilities are poised to receive a significant boost, enabling proactive measures to safeguard vital maritime interests and enhance regional security.