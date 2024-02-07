English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 07:19 IST

Indian Army Adopts AI Chatbot on WhatsApp to Counter Online Honey-Trapping Threats

To address the escalating risks of online honey-trapping, Army has deployed AI on WhatsApp, to safeguard its personnel against foreign intelligence threats.

Digital Desk
Parade by Indian Army
Parade by Indian Army | Image:indianarmy.nic.in
New Delhi: To tackle the escalating threat of online honey-trapping, the Indian Army has proactively introduced an AI-powered chatbot. Developed by the Territorial Army, this AI solution operates on the widely used messaging platform WhatsApp and is strategically crafted to mitigate the vulnerability of military personnel to deceptive tactics employed by foreign intelligence operatives.

To counter these online threats, the Territorial Army's AI chatbot engages in simulated conversations with soldiers, effectively mimicking various scenarios to identify individuals susceptible to deceptive tactics. The primary objective is to empower commanding officers to sensitise these individuals to the risks of cyber threats and elevate their overall awareness.

Honey-trapping: A Grave Concern

Honey-trapping has become a serious concern in the digital landscape, particularly with cases involving Pakistani intelligence operatives targeting Indian military personnel and defence executives. In 2020, an Indian Army soldier named Shantimay Rana was apprehended on suspicion of divulging military information to Pakistan. He allegedly became a victim of a honey-trap set up by a Pakistani woman, leading to the unauthorised disclosure of details related to the movements and manoeuvres of his military unit.

Similarly, a 27-year-old BrahMos Aerospace Engineer named Nishant Agarwal was arrested in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. In 2023, Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, head of the Defense Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Research and Development Establishment Engineers Laboratory. Kurulkar allegedly shared sensitive defence project information with an individual claiming to be Zara Dasgupta, an alleged Pakistani Intelligence Agent, according to the ATS. The scientist maintained contact with the supposed Pakistani agent through WhatsApp and video calls, even offering to disclose a "highly classified" report on the BrahMos missile project.

SAMBANDH:  Bridging Connections

In addition to the AI chatbot combating online threats, the Indian Army is introducing another tool called SAMBANDH. This bilingual messaging bot, based on WhatsApp, aims to provide a simple platform for one-on-one communication. SAMBANDH addresses queries and grievances while disseminating relevant information, serving as a connection point for veterans and Veer Naris (war widows) associated with the Indian Army.

This dual initiative reflects the Indian Army's commitment to leveraging technology to safeguard its personnel from evolving threats and to enhance communication and support for its veterans and war widows.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 07:19 IST

