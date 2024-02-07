Indian Army is not only bringing in electric buses but also electric light vehicles and motorcycles for use in peace stations | Image: Indian Army

New Delhi: The Indian Army has taken a big step towards going green by adding electric buses for troop movement in Delhi and the National Capital Region, as per reports. At a ceremony held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, the Vice Chief of Army, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, received the first electric buses from VE Commercial Vehicle.

This move comes after Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt informed Parliament about the Army's plan to gradually introduce electric vehicles (EVs) in 'peace stations' across the country. The aim, as the officials put forth, is to induct and embrace modern technology, support clean energy, and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Olive Green...Going Green...#Indian Army has inducted Electric Buses for troop movement within Delhi & NCR. On behalf of the #IndianArmy, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar #VCOAS was handed over the Electric Buses by VE Commercial Vehicle Ltd at Manekshaw Centre, #NewDelhi.

Not Only Buses, But Army Plans for More

As part of this initiative, the Indian Army is not only bringing in electric buses but also electric light vehicles and motorcycles for use in peace stations.

Back in 2023, the Defense Ministry issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to buy 439 light EVs and 35 fast chargers. The procurement will be shared between the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, with specific allocations for each. The RFP added that these vehicles must have at least 50 percent indigenous content.

The RFP outlined detailed requirements for the light vehicles, including specifications for the motor power, range, and charging capacity. Similarly, the fast chargers, as per the RFP, must meet certain criteria to ensure efficient charging of the EVs.

This step, as per the Defense Ministry, is a move towards electrification aligned with the government's broader goals of promoting sustainable practices and reducing environmental impact. By transitioning to electric vehicles, the Indian Army would not only reduce its carbon footprint but also set an example for others to follow.