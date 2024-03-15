Updated March 15th, 2024 at 19:26 IST
Indian Army Raises First Squadron of Apache Helicopters in Jodhpur Near Pakistan Border
A squadron of Apache attack helicopters has been raised in Jodhpur with the aim of supporting ground operations in the western sector.
New Delhi: The Indian Army raised its first squadron of Apache attack helicopters in Rajasthan on Friday seeking to support ground operations in the western sector, officials said. Sources said the squadron has been raised in Jodhpur. The Indian Army raised its first squadron of Apache attack helicopters today in the presence of Army Aviation Corps' Director General, Lt Gen Ajay Suri, officials said.
The squadron will support ground operations in the western sector, they added.
The delivery of the Apache attack helicopters is expected to start in May, officials said.
Manufactured by American aerospace major Boeing, Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.
The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of these attack helicopters.
Published March 15th, 2024 at 19:26 IST
