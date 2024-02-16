Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Indian Army Thwarts 5 Pakistani Drone Intrusion Attempts Along Poonch Line of Control

The searches are being conducted in the area to eliminate the possibility of weapons or narcotics being dropped by these drones.

Gursimran Singh
Indian Army Thwarts 'Twin' Pakistani Drone Intrusion Attempts along Poonch Line of Control
Indian Army Thwarts 'Twin' Pakistani Drone Intrusion Attempts along Poonch Line of Control | Image:Republic
Poonch: Indian Army personnel effectively intercepted and thwarted the intrusion attempt of five Pakistani drones in the Balnoi and Gulpur areas of Poonch district, Jammu, along the Line of Control. Upon detection of the suspicious drones, the Indian Army responded with gunfire, forcing the drones to retreat to the Pakistani side.

Officials informed that two consecutive drone intrusion attempts were made in the Chakkan da Bagh area of Poonch along the Line of Control. The Indian Army promptly engaged in gunfire, compelling the drones to retreat. As per the sources, three attempts were made in Balnoi area of Mendhar in Poonch and other two attempts were made in Gulpur area of Poonch early this morning.

Army officials have also confirmed multiple incidents near the Line of Control, stating that intrusion attempts were successfully thwarted by the troops. The searches are being conducted in the area to eliminate the possibility of weapons or narcotics being dropped by these drones.

This incident followed a similar event on February 11, when Indian Army troops successfully thwarted a drone intrusion attempt by Pakistan near the Line of Control in Poonch district, specifically in the Mankote area of the Mendhar sector. Upon detection of the Pakistani drone, multiple rounds were fired, compelling the drone to retreat to the Pakistani side.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

9 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

10 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

10 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

10 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

10 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

10 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

10 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

10 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

10 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

10 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

10 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

10 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

12 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

13 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

18 hours ago
