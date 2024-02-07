Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has recently sealed a deal with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai, worth a substantial Rs 1070.47 crores, for the procurement of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) intended for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). These FPVs, set to be delivered over a span of 63 months, will be exclusively designed, developed, and manufactured by MDL under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) Category, as per initial reports.

ICG’S Multi-Role FPVs to have AI Capabilities

These multi-role FPVs are equipped with ‘cutting-edge’ features, including multipurpose drones, wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy, and AI capability, providing the ICG with enhanced flexibility and operational advantages to tackle modern-day challenges. The vessels will play an important role in various operations, such as fisheries protection, control and surveillance, anti-smuggling measures, search and rescue operations in shallow waters, assistance during marine pollution responses, towing capabilities, and anti-piracy efforts.

Atmanirbhar Bharat and Employment Opportunities

Further, as per MoD, the acquisition of these FPVs aligns with the government's heightened focus on maritime security, aiming to strengthen the ICG's capabilities. The contract is in line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, fostering the nation's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and contributing to the growth of ancillary industries, particularly in the MSME sector. This project is expected to generate employment opportunities and promote expertise development in the country, supporting the broader goal of self-reliance.