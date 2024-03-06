4 Arrested, 99 kg Hashish Worth ₹108 Crores Seized from Smuggling Boat Bound for Sri Lanka

The Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with the DR, successfully seized 99 kilograms of Hashish valued at ₹108 crores from a smuggling boat bound for Sri Lanka. | Image: Indian Coast Guard

Chennai:

The DRI Chennai Zonal Unit received intelligence suggesting a potential smuggling attempt of narcotics from India to Sri Lanka via the coastal route near Mandapam sea coast. Acting on this information, officers from the DRI and Indian Coast Guard conducted surveillance over the Gulf of Mannar during the night of March 4 and 5.

They spotted a country boat heading towards Sri Lanka and intercepted it after a brief pursuit.Upon searching the boat, officers discovered five concealed sacks onboard.

The boat, along with the contraband and three individuals, was taken to the Indian Coast Guard Station Mandapam for further investigation. During interrogation, the individuals confessed that they had received the bags filled with narcotics from someone in the Pamban Coastal area. They were instructed to transport the substances to unknown individuals from Sri Lanka awaiting them at sea.

Upon examination, authorities found a total of 111 packets weighing 99 kilograms in total, containing a brown, sticky substance confirmed to be Hashish through field testing kits. The seized contraband, valued at ₹108 crores on the international market, was confiscated under the NDPS Act. All four individuals involved were apprehended for further inquiry.