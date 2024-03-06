×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 07:19 IST

4 Arrested, 99 kg Hashish Worth ₹108 Crores Seized from Smuggling Boat Bound for Sri Lanka

The DRI had preciously received intelligence suggesting a potential smuggling attempt of narcotics from India to Sri Lanka via the coastal route near Mandap

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with the DR, successfully seized 99 kilograms of Hashish valued at ₹108 crores from a smuggling boat bound for Sri Lanka.
The Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with the DR, successfully seized 99 kilograms of Hashish valued at ₹108 crores from a smuggling boat bound for Sri Lanka. | Image:Indian Coast Guard
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: 

The DRI Chennai Zonal Unit received intelligence suggesting a potential smuggling attempt of narcotics from India to Sri Lanka via the coastal route near Mandapam sea coast. Acting on this information, officers from the DRI and Indian Coast Guard conducted surveillance over the Gulf of Mannar during the night of March 4 and 5. 

Advertisement

They spotted a country boat heading towards Sri Lanka and intercepted it after a brief pursuit.Upon searching the boat, officers discovered five concealed sacks onboard. 

The boat, along with the contraband and three individuals, was taken to the Indian Coast Guard Station Mandapam for further investigation. During interrogation, the individuals confessed that they had received the bags filled with narcotics from someone in the Pamban Coastal area. They were instructed to transport the substances to unknown individuals from Sri Lanka awaiting them at sea.

Advertisement

Upon examination, authorities found a total of 111 packets weighing 99 kilograms in total, containing a brown, sticky substance confirmed to be Hashish through field testing kits. The seized contraband, valued at ₹108 crores on the international market, was confiscated under the NDPS Act. All four individuals involved were apprehended for further inquiry.

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 07:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

12 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

12 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

12 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

12 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

18 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

21 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 'Modi Ka Parivar' Poster to Counter Lalu Yadav's Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  2. RBI directs card issuers to offer choice of networks to customers

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  3. Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Shabnim Ismail unleashes lightning-fast delivery at WPL in the MI vs DC

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  5. Drake Bell Alleges He Was Sexually Abused As Child Actor

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo