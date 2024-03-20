×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 00:40 IST

Indian Coast Guard Rescues 8 Survivors Stuck in Sunken Boat in Arabian Sea

the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully carried out the rescue operation of eight survivors, who were stuck in the sunken boat in Arabian Sea.

Reported by: Digital Desk
ICG rescues 8 in Arabian Sea
ICG rescues 8 survivors in Arabian Sea | Image:X/ @DefencePROkochi
Lakshadweep: In another display of commitment towards serving mankind, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully carried out the rescue operation of eight survivors, who were stuck in the sunken boat in the waters off the Lakshadweep coast. It is being said that the boat was en route from Agatti to Androth on a routine inter-island passage when it encountered a technical malfunction and water seepage, causing it to drift and remain untraceable for a period of three days.

The spokesperson of the Defence (Kochi), said that the boat experienced a technical malfunction while on a routine inter-island voyage from Agatti island to Androth.

The Defence PRO stated, “The Indian Coast Guard has successfully carried out the rescue operation of 08 survivors from the sunken boat MSVVararthaRajan (CLR 192). The boat was en route from Agatti to Androth on a routine inter-island passage when it encountered a technical malfunction and water seepage, causing it to drift and remain untraceable for a period of three days.”

“As the boat had been overdue for over 72 hours, the ICG promptly initiated an air-sea coordinated rescue operation on March 18, 2024,” the official said.

“With exceptional efficiency, all survivors of the sunken boat were swiftly located and safely rescued by the crew of ICG’s S Saksham. Following an initial medical examination, the survivors are now being handed over to the fisheries department. In line with their commitment to aiding distressed mariners, the Indian Coast Guard consistently upholds their motto of Vayam Raksham,” the Defence official. 
 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 00:40 IST

