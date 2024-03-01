Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 10:22 IST

Indian Coast Guard Saves Fishermen in Arabian Sea Medical Emergency Off Mumbai Coast

The ICG ship Samudra Prahari was diverted from its regular duties to help; the fisherman received initial treatment from the ship's medical officer.

Digital Desk
The ICG ship Samudra Prahari was diverted from its regular duties to help
The ICG ship Samudra Prahari was diverted from its regular duties to help | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), conducting a rescue operation, saved the life of a fisherman from the Arabian Sea, approximately 90 nautical miles west of Mumbai on Wednesday. According to reports, the fisherman had been experiencing problems with urination and severe stomach pain since February 27. The ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received a distress call at 4:34 pm on Wednesday about the medical emergency on a fishing boat.

The ICG ship Samudra Prahari was diverted from its regular duties to help and reached the fishing boat at 10:50 pm. 

Advertisement

The 65-year-old fisherman received initial treatment from the ship's medical officer and was later transferred to another fishing boat, Tesai Mauli Kripa, near Mumbai, for further medical care. He is now in stable condition, reports added.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

38 minutes ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

39 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

an hour ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

an hour ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

9 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

10 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

19 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

21 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

21 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

21 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Paytm shares rise 5% today, know why

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. BPSC TRE 3.0 exam schedule released

    Education10 minutes ago

  3. LS 2024:Multiple Calls To Omar, Mehbooba As Congress Pulls Out All Stops

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  4. Assam: Child Reciting Poetry In Front Of Himanta Biswa Sarma Goes Viral

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. LIVE | PM Modi to Dedicate Sindri Fertiliser Plant to Nation

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo