Indian Coast Guard Saves Fishermen in Arabian Sea Medical Emergency Off Mumbai Coast

The ICG ship Samudra Prahari was diverted from its regular duties to help | Image: Republic

Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), conducting a rescue operation, saved the life of a fisherman from the Arabian Sea, approximately 90 nautical miles west of Mumbai on Wednesday. According to reports, the fisherman had been experiencing problems with urination and severe stomach pain since February 27. The ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received a distress call at 4:34 pm on Wednesday about the medical emergency on a fishing boat.

The ICG ship Samudra Prahari was diverted from its regular duties to help and reached the fishing boat at 10:50 pm.

The 65-year-old fisherman received initial treatment from the ship's medical officer and was later transferred to another fishing boat, Tesai Mauli Kripa, near Mumbai, for further medical care. He is now in stable condition, reports added.